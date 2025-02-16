How to create an affordable make-up routine for beginners, from a beginner

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Makeup has become more expensive in recent years, and it is hard to tell what’s worth your money. In high school, my friends would do my makeup for prom and homecoming, and that was about it for me. Since coming to college, I have been doing makeup more often – and actually doing it myself. While it is hard to tell what to buy and what you need as a beginner, I have noticed that you don’t need a lot of fancy things to make a good, simple look.

I would like to start off by recommending a primer. As a beginner, I don’t think this step is make or break, but one I would recommend is the e.l.f power grip primer at the price of 10 dollars. This can help your makeup stay on your face longer, and this e.l.f one is very popular and inexpensive.

My first recommendation that I think is necessary is concealer. You can get super fancy and add a color corrector before concealer, but you just need a simple concealer to clear up some blemishes. I recommend either the Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer at $10.99 or the Fit Me concealer makeup at $8.99. Both are from Maybelline and include 18 shades. Almost every brand sells a concealer, but I have had a lot of success with these, and it is inexpensive. In addition, with these concealers I don’t find the need for foundation. I think it lets your natural beauty and color show while covering up some blemishes.

Next, I would recommend a blush and bronzer. I don’t actually have a bronzer myself, but many people do, and I know that it can be an important part of a makeup routine. For both of these, I would recommend the brand Pixi Beauty, which has an on-the-go blush and bronze with four different shades at the price of 18 dollars. I have had a lot of success with these, and they are easy and fun to apply. For an even more inexpensive blush, I would recommend e.l.f’s camo liquid blush for 7 dollars or ColourPop liquid blush for 10 dollars. All of these are great options and are a great way to add some color to your face.

To add a little sparkle to your face, use highlighter. It can take a lot of trial and error to see what you like the best and what pigment fits your skin tone. I personally have splurged on my highlighter, and I have an enlightened highlighter from Rare Beauty. Although I love it, the product breaks in the container and is more on the expensive side. I find this to be one of my favorite makeup products so I am ok splurging on it, but it really depends on what is important to you. For a more inexpensive highlighter, I recommend e.l.f’s Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand which comes in three different colors and is 9 dollars. Another good one is from ColourPop and it is the super shock highlighter and has six different colors and 9 dollars. I think that highlighter is a fun addition to a makeup routine, and it’s important to find a color and pigment you love.

Another crucial (and possibly the most important) part of a makeup look is mascara. Many times, I will just add mascara to bring my look up, and I think many people do this as well. For mascara, I think it is really a personal preference. I would recommend going to CVS or your local drugstore and finding one that works for you. I personally use L’Oreal Paris Telescopic, it looks really good on my lashes and is only $11.99. I recently turned all my friends on this mascara, and I think it is a great, inexpensive choice.

Finally, to end off the look, you can add setting spray. I just started adding this to my routine, and it can help keep all your makeup in place. I use the e.l.f power grip dewy setting spray at the price of 10 dollars. I don’t think this step is completely necessary, but I have found it to be a beneficial part of my routine.

Overall, makeup is a way to express yourself, and you should make sure to have fun with it. Add eyeshadow or eyeliner if you want, anything that makes you feel confident. It can get pricey, but with these products, you can have an inexpensive, great look. I recommend collecting products over time if you are not 100 percent into makeup yet. No matter what, you are beautiful with or without makeup. I hope that you can use these suggestions to be able to buy makeup and have fun with it.