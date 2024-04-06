How I Get Around MSU’s Campus Now That Spin Scooters are Banned

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Now that Spin has lost its license to operate in East Lansing, which includes Michigan State University’s campus, students and visitors are looking for new ways to get around campus. As a student who has used these scooters in the past and seen them being used, I have mixed feelings about the decision made by the East Lansing City Council. They have been a fun way to get around MSU’s vast campus, but they also pose a negative impact on the environment.

I enjoyed riding the scooters and zooming through MSU’s beautiful campus with friends or on my way to class. It was always a fun way to navigate the campus and get to class on time if I was ever running late, but now that option is gone. On the other hand, I felt the scooters were becoming a nuisance. People would throw them off of the many bridges on campus into the Red Cedar River. It was disappointing to see piles of them littering the banks of the Red Cedar.

Now that Spin is barred from operating on campus, I have found various other ways to get around. Driving on campus is an option that many students opt to take. There are commuter lots on the south side of campus, as well as lots throughout the campus with parking spaces available to students. The downside of driving is that traffic can get quite hectic, especially when the campus is a permanent construction zone. Parking is not cheap as it costs $2 for one hour of parking. Buses on campus are a free option. The buses can take you almost anywhere on campus, but they can get quite crowded. They tend to not be on time and don’t run quite as often as you would hope. But, you know what can get you where you want on campus at any time? Good old-fashioned walking. Yup, that’s right. Walking on campus is my preferred way to get around. I can get from point A to point B without having to wait or pay. It might take a bit longer than driving or taking the bus but I get my steps in. There are plenty of sidewalks on campus and you can even walk through the Sanford Natural Area to get to class since there is a trail that goes right through it. The campus is so beautiful, so why wouldn’t I want to enjoy walking through it?

It might be sad to see the scooters go, but they are gone for a reason. There are plenty of good alternatives to get around MSU’s amazing campus.