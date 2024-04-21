How changing my major led to me discovering my passion 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have changed my major many times during my journey at MSU. I started out a business major and then I realized that it wasn’t for me. I wanted to do more in terms of creativity and expressing myself.

I asked a couple advisors about the different routes I could take, and eventually landed upon journalism. I have never thought about studying journalism before, because I had the impression that it was mostly broadcasting, but it wasn’t until I took a course called Multimedia Reporting that allowed me to fully understand that my passion lies in fashion journalism. I took the course last summer and wrote an article about the development of a local city in my area, Bethesda, Maryland. I was able to speak with a developer and a marketing manager to discuss new stores in my area such as Nike, Reformation, Vouri, and Veronica Beard. This really opened my eyes to the world of fashion and helped me understand the complexities of commercial development in fashion.

Through this experience I started exploring the industry more, learning about the history of different styles, designers, and trends. During the beginning of the school year, I knew I wanted to be a part of an organization that allowed me to participate in my passion. Then I discovered the Corporate Retail Association here at MSU. In the club we get to hear from people who work within the industry in various roles. We have heard from people who work at companies such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Tory Burch, and Sun Bum.

This past January, I also had the amazing experience of attending the NRF Student Program in NYC, with the Corporate Retail Association. We learned from leaders within the industry and had the opportunity to attend a career fair after the program ended. Along with attending the program, we did our own corporate visits to companies in the NYC area.

Switching majors to journalism allowed me to effectively communicate my love for fashion. I can now write about topics and discussions that are important to me in the fashion industry. In one of my classes, I did a research paper on the history of Vogue Magazine. Learning about how the company started, and how it developed over the years,was interesting to write about.

With journalism, I am able to cultivate many transferable skills that I can use to put forth towards my passion such as graphic design, writing, research, and communication.