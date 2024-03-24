The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In honor of women’s history month, I decided to make a list of five influential women in literature and film that inspire me. Some characters are well known, while others are a bit less popular. However, they have all made a big impact on readers or viewers like me. They all embody exceptional qualities that make them strong, independent women. This article contains mild spoilers so proceed with caution.

Katniss Everdeen

Katniss is the main protagonist in The Hunger Games written by Suzanne Collins. Living in a dystopian world, where 24 children are selected to fight to the death, Katniss Everdeen does everything she can to survive. When her sister gets reaped in the 74th annual hunger games, Katniss volunteers to take her place. Throughout the course of the series, Katniss shows a lot of admirable qualities like standing up for what she believes in, being resilient, and thinking outside the box. For example, Katniss allied with Rue after she helped her escape from a group of tributes. Katniss also came up with the idea of the poisonous berries, something that saved both her and Peeta’s lives. Overall, Katniss is a perfect example of a strong woman.

Elle Woods

Elle is one of my favorite characters out there. She is played by Reese Whitherspoon, in the 2001 romantic comedy, Legally Blonde. Elle Woods starts out as a sorority girl from California who is obsessed with fashion. She dates a guy named Warner Huntington III, a jerk who is going to Harvard law school in the fall. When he dumps her, Elle decides to follow him to law school to try to win him back. She initially doesn’t fit in with a lot of the people there, but over the course of the movie, she realizes that she doesn’t need a guy and that she actually really likes learning about law. Elle proves her worth, she wins a case in court and graduates at the top of her class. Elle Woods breaks the dumb blonde stereotype, and she proves that you can still be feminine and succeed in a field dominated by men which makes her one of my icons.

Inej Ghafa

Inej is from a book called Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo as well as the television adaptation adapted into a television series a couple years ago. Inej grew up traveling with the circus but was captured by slavers from another country. She eventually found herself offered an opportunity to work for Kaz Brekker and his group of thieves, the Dregs, as a spy. She cultivates and takes pride in her title as “the Wraith.” A year later, the group is hired for a job by a wealthy merchant. The heist was exciting with lots of twists and turns including six criminals. No matter the situation, Inej Ghafa remained calm and mentally strong. For example, she climbed an incinerator shaft with shoes unsuitable for those conditions. She also is willing to be friends with others who have proven themselves to be kind like Nina Zenik, which is an admirable quality, especially considering the trauma she endured.

Jo March

Jo March is one of the main characters from the book Little Women, by Louisa May Alcott. This character comes from the oldest book since Little Women was published in 1868, but she is still a good role model. There have been multiple film and television adaptations, all with a slightly different version of each of the sisters. The story follows the lives of the March sisters (Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy) from their childhood to adulthood. Meg is a traditional woman, Jo is a free-spirited writer, Beth is a shy peacemaker, and Amy is a materialistic artist. The sisters become friends with Laurie, the orphaned grandson of their neighbor, and drama occurs. Jo March broke the mold of the traditional woman at the time, she is bold, brave, loyal, a dreamer, and outspoken. Jo stated many times that she wished to be a man so she could learn what she wanted, and be able to speak her mind, but she managed to do this through her writing. Jo March was one of the first headstrong heroines in young adult literature, making a perfect fit for this list.

Mare Barrow

Less known, compared to some of my other choices, Mare Barrow is the main character in the dystopian series, Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard. In a world divided by blood, average human beings have red blood, while silver blood signifies humans with superhuman abilities. Mare grew up in a poor, red-blood family and resorted to stealing for survival. A few months before her 18th birthday, Mare made a deal with the Scarlet Guard, a rebel organization, to ensure her and her best friend’s freedom from conscription. She attempts to steal the money needed but fails. Feeling hopeless, Mare stumbles into Cal, a random stranger who gives her money and offers her job at the palace. Eventually, Mare is thrown into a mysterious world, and she makes shocking discoveries that change everything. Mare is known for being bitter and tough, but she also has a soft spot for her loved ones, often doing whatever she can to protect them. She also has a good sense of humor and is good at reading people, skills that make her character fun to read about.

All of these women have been extremely impactful to me in some way, and I am excited to celebrate them this women’s history month.