Feeling Green: A Review of My First Time Seeing “Wicked” Performed Live

For over twenty years, Wicked has been stealing the hearts of audiences one show at a time. With the first official opening taking place on Oct. 30, 2003 in San Francisco, California the show has been running non-stop internationally. It is the current resident of the Gershwin theater, which opened in 1972, and is one of 41 official Broadway theaters. It has been used for Wicked performances since 2003.

The musical is based on the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, featuring the illustrations of Douglas Smith. The novel expands on the story featured in the Wizard of Oz, acting as a prequel to the famous film’s story. This provides context into how the paths of all these famous characters first crossed, leading into the arrival of Dorothy. Truly showing that there are multiple sides to every story.

The show begins with just a map of Oz to provide the audience with a layout of the events about to take place. The scene opens to the death of Alphaba, the wicked witch of the west. I enjoyed the perfect harmonies and the overlapping melodies that shaped the tune of the show. Going from no remorse for her passing to examining the trials and tribulations of her upbringing. With each detail revealed the tone of the song changes to be more mysterious using minor chords to emphasize the feelings of the characters involved. Each piece of the set lights up and moves like a well oiled machine during the productions musical numbers. Providing a visual driving force to the show mirroring the upbeat songs, stopping during the emotional ballads that create an empathetic bond with the characters.

By the end of act one, tears had been brought to my eyes from not only the powerful impact of the story, but the melodic voices of the actors building to the show-stopping moment before intermission. It is a moment where time-stops as the whole audience is enthralled in the fate of the characters. This continued for all of act two as the story shifts to Alphaba being considered wicked. Overall, I was taken aback by the true talent of the actors as well as the stage crew needed to run such an intricate show.

If viewing with younger children there are a few things to keep in mind. First being age. The official website to purchase Wicked tickets recommends this show for the ages of eight and beyond due to content. The stage production also features many loud noises and changing lights, which may not be suitable for those that struggle with overstimulation from these sources.

Not to worry if crowded theaters aren’t for you! The first portion of the musical has been adapted for the big screen and is set to release in November of this year. Part two is in development, with the plan to release only a year later in November 2025. It is a wonderful adventure for the family to take in all Oz has to offer!