Fall in New England — Is It Worth It?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the years, my family has collected small traditions that have made me fall in love with New England. Even now, I feel like a kid in a candy store any time I am up there. My dad was born and raised in Lowell, Massachusetts, which meant we would spend a few weekends every year there.

My mom had moved there for work before I was born, so growing up she would always speak so highly of New England, especially Maine. They moved to Pennsylvania before I was born, but we made it a point to visit often. I have spent so much time in New England, and feel I am qualified to give my best fall tradition recommendations. I am also going to share some of my favorite towns that I have not witnessed specifically in the fall, but I know would be amazing. The title of this article simply exists to serve as a rhetorical question because of course fall in New England is worth it!

The second weekend of October was always our dedicated fall weekend. This would typically be my birthday weekend, which might be why I remember these memories so fondly. We would wake up extremely early in the morning to drive 10 hours to Lowell. Some years we would park around the corner from my grandparents’ house, change right into our halloween costumes, and then do a mock trick-or-treat with them.

My grandmother would decorate her house with Annalee Dolls, and would have a fall-scented Yankee Candle going. She is also obsessed with the Hallmark Channel, so of course that would play in the background. Her house is one of the most comforting places in my head, so now when I think of fall, I think of her house.

We have some traditions that are not inherently fall related, but are categorized as such in my head because of those trips. M.L Shaw’s has the best chocolate milk I have ever had, and also some amazing breakfast foods. I was punked into believing that different colored cows made different milk there, which was a devastating thing to be told was false.

The 99 restaurants are a classic American chain that has, not to be redundant, the best boneless wings ever. Then there’s Mrs.Nelson’s chocolate shop, which was one of my favorite parts of the trip. When I was younger, I would get Red Hots and chocolate sticks shaped differently according to the holiday. I have graduated to getting nonpareils, which my mom is obsessed with; she has influenced my acquired taste. When I was a kid, we also would go over to one of my Aunt and Uncle’s houses to carve pumpkins.

Now, would it be fall if we did not go to a pumpkin patch every year? I say no. Mack’s Apple is the best part of these trips for me, aside from visiting family. It is a pumpkin patch, apple orchard, and market all in one. It has a gorgeous pond with trees surrounding it — please picture the scene with fall foliage. The vibes are outstanding there.

We always pick at least one bag of apples when we go and they are delicious. When I was a kid, I loved this because I would bring a small bag to my teachers when I came back. The market has local products like maple syrup, candy, jams, etc. They make apple cider donuts that are phenomenal. Mack’s is in New Hampshire, just a short drive from my grandma’s house, lined with all the fall colors.

A newer trip we have added is during Thanksgiving week. This trip has a good mix of fall and Christmas activities, but I’ll stick with the fall theme. The fall colors are still there during this time, which is of course a plus. On Black Friday, we will make a trek into downtown Boston. If you know me, you know Boston is my favorite city. We spend the morning at a Christmas market, and then will head over to more of the center area of Boston. A walk through the public gardens during fall is an unbeatable experience.

My favorite corner of Boston is Beacon Hill. It is such a cute part of the city, with cobblestone streets, brownstone buildings, and cute shops. People will still have their front steps decorated for Halloween as well. Beacon Hill Books and Cafe is an absolute must visit. I love to just walk around the streets because everywhere you turn is gorgeous. Of course on Black Friday we make a pitstop to Newbury Street, the shopping hub. I have visited Boston many times, but only recently have I made it in the fall. Some of my other favorite spots are Faneuil Hall and the swan boats at the public gardens.

New England is lovely any time of the year. I have spent many summers road-tripping there, so I want to share my favorite cities. If you have the opportunity to visit the Cape Cod peninsula, you must. It is so charming and each city has its own character. Piggybacking off that, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard are unreal. Nantucket is my favorite of the two — it is just so cute. Sturbridge is another charming town in Massachusetts and Old Sturbridge Village is so fun to experience. Honestly, the entirety of Maine is incredible. I have personally been to Bangor, Ogunquit, Kennebunkport, York, Portland, and so many other cities there. Ogunquit is a must!

It is the most quaint town I have ever visited, and I yearn to go back. York has the Nubble Lighthouse, which is gorgeous. The real star of Maine is Bar Harbor. Acadia National Park has amazing views, and the town has such cute shops. My mom has told me when she was bored or needed peace while living there, she would drive along the coast of Maine. She has now taken me along for her drives, and I cannot recommend that enough. Portsmouth, New Hampshire is a town that I have felt called to for years. I truthfully have no clue why, but I love it there. You can’t go wrong with any town in New England to be honest though.

New England is the best place to be in the fall. With the fall foliage and cute towns, anywhere you go will feel magical. I am lucky enough to have been going there since I was born, and I cannot wait to hopefully live there some day. If you are debating visiting, clear any doubts from your mind and just go! I cannot recommend it enough.