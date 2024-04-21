Exploring ‘Food Fight!’ at the MSU Museum

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Food has been an inseparable part of human life since we started roaming the Earth. Access to nutritious food remains crucial no matter how far we have evolved. Today, new changes with the development of technology, environmental issues, and social structures have affected our food supply. Is gene editing the future? How much food do we actually waste? Do our plentiful harvests come at a cost? What does being sustainable look like? The MSU Museum answers all these questions and more with the exhibition, ‘Food Fight!’

‘Food Fight!’ takes the observer on a journey through humans’ relationship with food. It touches on economic barriers, technological breakthroughs, and even the maintenance of spiritual connections between ancestors and descendants. The exhibits themselves are also distinct from one another to highlight how intersections between these institutions affect food production and supply. There are also stationary pieces, including a giant figure of the Gchi-Mikinaak from the Anishinaabe culture and a set table full of plants and compost. Others are hands-on activities, such as “The Price of Pretty Produce”, which asks people to weigh different amounts of produce to see how much is wasted before the produce even hits the shelves.

My favorite exhibit was “Super Mario Corn”, a repurposed version of “Super Mario Bros” that is essentially a simulation of corn fields. This exhibit examines the threat that modern agricultural practices have on the environment and our health. People can play this game through different levels that showcase the various elements and challenges of raising corn. For instance, the first level is about pesticide use. While playing, there is an occasional plane spraying chemicals that flies overhead. As the player advances, the levels become more concentrated, the sky turns darker, and pollinators in the background disappear, while the corn becomes increasingly plentiful. This was my favorite because it was a powerfully engaging way for people to learn about the trade-offs that farmers make to harvest more bountiful produce.

Another unique feature of the exhibition is the recipe cards. At the entrance, visitors are greeted with a challenge: find the hidden recipes in each exhibit. To accomplish this, they can take a blank card and scan it underneath the information screens for each exhibit to unlock a recipe related to it. This is an especially cool feature for both learning about new things to eat and also creative ways to be more sustainable. Everyone can make an impact by reducing their food waste one step at a time.

‘Food Fight!’ will remain open to the public until June 29th. If you want to learn more about how different spheres in both nature and society affect our food or find some new recipes, be sure to visit the MSU Museum before it’s gone!