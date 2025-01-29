Exploring a Whimsical Game: A Review of Stephanie Garber’s “Caraval” Trilogy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

As an avid reader, it can be a struggle to find novels that fully submerge the reader into the lives of its characters. A great novel ensnares the reader into the pages, making it nearly impossible to put the book down for even a moment. Stephanie Garber manages to do this time and time again in her trilogy containing “Caraval,” “Legendary,” and “Finale.” Each page turn is a new mystery leading to the ultimate prize: a magical wish.

Garber’s trilogy follows Scarlett and Donatella Dragna as they leave their childhood home to participate in the mystical Caraval. An eccentric game their grandmother would tell them stories about and the powerful, handsome being behind it all: Legend. No one outside the Caraval knows his true identity, just the tales of the glamor and glory within his outlandish creations. Deciphering the myriad of clues needed to navigate the chaotic interactions with the actors running the game and other players racing to the grand prize is a daunting task. Various discoveries may only pose more questions. Can you uncover the truth and earn the grand prize within only a few days?

For fans of fantasy, adventure, and romance, this series is a must-read. It is friendly for younger audiences as the romance is not geared toward more mature adult audiences and does not center around romance as the only major plot point. Throughout each of the novels, there is no detail spared. Every color, landmark, and conversation contributes to the depth of the story. I am in awe not only of the layers it builds in the story and its relevant history but the character development in such a short time span. Each character learns from their experiences and environment, which is evident as each new hurdle approaches.

I would highly recommend this series to those who grew up loving “Alice and Wonderland,” the “Selection” Series, or even “The Lunar Chronicles.” There are a plethora of characters, all with their own motivations, fantasies, and backstories, that come together to defeat a common enemy and each individual’s personal demons. It takes the magical qualities of a carnival being explored as a little kid with the complexities of life associated with coming of age. This series truly illustrates the desire to satisfy the thoughts and feelings of your inner child as you grow into an adult, as well as the complicated process of overcoming.