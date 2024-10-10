Chappell Roan Standing Up Against Inappropriate “Superfan” Behaviors

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chappell Roan is a recent breakout artist taking over the pop industry this summer. Her studio album “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess,” has grown a major cult following in just a few short months. This is due to her music blowing up on TikTok and her being one of the openers for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour. Recently, the artist has been making headlines regarding her comments about recent predatory behavior she has been struggling with.

Taking a stand

On August 19, Chappell Roan posted a vulnerable two-part video on her TikTok. In it she addresses how she has been recently subjected to creepy fans persistently asking for photos, people following her and people related to her around, and constant disrespect both online and in person.

“I don’t care that this type of behavior comes along with the job, with the career path I have chosen. That does not make it okay.”

Chappell went to Instagram a few days later and released a message to her followers.

“I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you shit. I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child. I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

She did not censor herself in any way about how she truly felt, bluntly turning off the post’s comments, reaffirming that nothing was up for a group discussion. Instead, it was a statement and a wake-up call to all.

Fans reactions

Opinions on her statement had mixed reviews from the audience. Many people criticized Chappell for complaining about common issues that people in the public eye often face. They believe that someone like Chappell should not complain about the life they chose to have. She should instead be grateful for the platform and success that her fans have given her. Others gave her endless support for speaking out against creepy fan behavior. They appreciated that an artist was outspoken about creating healthy boundaries between her and the public.

My takeaways

Watching Chappell Roan stand up for herself and women across the globe from predatory behavior has been inspiring. No matter if you have 100 followers or 45 million, stalking, harassment, exploitation, or violence of any kind is not okay. We need to break the social norm that it suddenly is alright to subject public figures to inappropriate behavior. Just because you are a fan of someone’s work does not mean they are entitled to do anything for you. Everyone deserves the right to privacy, safety, and living without fear.

Chappell Roan has continued to stand up for herself recently at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. While on the red carpet prior to the award show, one photographer was getting progressively more frustrated at her. After verbally insulting the artist, Chappell instantly turned around and clapped back at the man.

It is so refreshing to see someone break the silence about common issues that artists are unfortunately more prone to. Speaking out against these topics can be a start to making us more aware and stop normalizing these behaviors in our society.