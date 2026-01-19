Albums I Have On Repeat

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For as long as I can remember, I have always taken much pride in my very diverse music tastes. I like all kinds of music, whether it be old or new. I wasn’t a theater nerd in high school, but I very well should have been because I also enjoy music from different musicals and shows. So, I will be listing both some of my favorite individual songs and albums in no particular order, because my rankings change depending on the day.

Aurora – Daisy Jones & The Six

Yes, I do listen to this unironically. I absolutely loved the show and the book, and didn’t quite expect to love the music as well. Some of my personal favorites from the album would be “The River,” “Regret Me,” “Let Me Down Easy,” and of course, “Look at Us Now.” I am still so mad that the show is limited on Amazon Prime, but I do feel like they made up for it a little by releasing the album.

LONG.LIVE.A$AP – A$AP Rocky

Okay I will admit that I was never a huge fan of A$AP Rocky until probably the last year or so, but I’ve been obsessed with this album. I would have to say that my favorite song on this album is from “I Come Apart,” featuring Florence Welch from Florence + The Machine, whom I also love. Some of my other favorites include “LVL” and “Fashion Killa.” I know this might be a basic take, but I can’t help it.

Blonde – Frank Ocean

I know this might be basic again, but I am yearning for more releases, or even better yet, a new album from Frank Ocean. My all time favorite song from this album would have to be “Self Control,” but I like so many others such as “Ivy,” “Solo,” and “Godspeed.” I also like to find some of his unreleased music on Soundcloud and literally levitate whenever I hear any of his music.

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – Kanye West

Yes, I know that Kanye is extremely problematic and off his rocker right now. However, this album just never gets old for me. While I do agree that his actions are more than questionable, I still can’t let go of his music. I also had trouble picking a specific album of his, but I would have to say this is the album of his I listen to most frequently. The song that sticks out to me the most would have to be “Runaway,” even though it is nearly 10 minutes long.

Ultraviolence – Lana Del Rey

I’m literally probably the biggest Lana Del Rey stan you will ever meet. It was so hard to even choose which album of hers I love the most, but I do think this one takes the cake. Ultraviolence was I think the first album of hers I completely fell in love with. There are so many songs I’m obsessed with on this album but I’ll try to do my top five in no particular order: “Ultraviolence,” “Old Money,” “Black Beauty,” “Sad Girl,” and “West Coast.” I yearn for Lana much like I do for Frank, and I like to dig around and find some of her unreleased demos too. You would think my favorite album of hers would be Lust For Life, considering that I have it tattooed on my arm, but like I said, it all changes depending on the day.

These are just a few of the albums I love and have on repeat.