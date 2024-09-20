A Review of Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Aug. 23, Sabrina Carpenter, a rising global pop sensation, dropped her sixth studio album titled “Short n’ Sweet.” The album quickly rose to the top of the charts, opening at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and its success is a clear indication of the uniqueness and popularity of Carpenter’s new work.

“Short n’ Sweet” is a stellar pop album with hints of country, disco, and R&B. Its title is a hint at Carpenter’s petite height as well as the run time of the album, with 12 songs and an overall run time of only 36 minutes. The album has a romantic theme, with nearly all songs having lyrics related to relationships or sex.

Personally, I love Carpenter’s new work. Songs like “Taste” and “Juno” have fun beats paired with unhinged lyrics that make it nearly impossible to not sing at the top of your lungs. One of my personal favorites is “Slim Pickins,” which has hints of country as well as hilarious lyrics about the hardships of dating.

One of the producers on this album was Jack Antonoff, an acclaimed producer who works closely with artists like Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. I have always loved his production skills, and his work was clearly all over this new album. One of the songs being “Please Please Please,” which is a single that became widely popular before the album was even released.

Overall, the only downside of the album is how short it is. If you are looking for a new pop artist to listen to, Sabrina Carpenter is a great choice. Her vocals and lyricism make this the perfect album to dance to. “Short n’ Sweet” is one of her best albums to date and I highly recommend listening to it.

