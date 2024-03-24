This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

The sun moves throughout my room––outlined by my window. It heats the carpet and I wiggle my toes in the wool fiber. I lay curled in that patch of sun and let it soften me, warming my closed eyelids and dark hair.

It is gentle, and I can imagine myself as a cat wandering through the garden. Rubbing my face on petaled leaves and plopping to roll on the ground. My tail swinging back and forth along the path, collecting the fallen pieces of foliage and flowers onto my form.

This is a playlist for a cat sleeping on the sun-warmed Earth:

“Sunday” – The Cranberries

“Open My Door” – Alice Phoebe Lou

“I Have the Moon” – Lush

“If I Were” – Vashti Bunyan

“Chasing The Sun” – Alice Olsen

“Nascer, Viver, Morrer” – Tim Bernardes

“April Come She Will” – Simon & Garfunkel

“Pink Moon” – Nick Drake

When I wake, I rub my palms onto sleepy eyelids that slowly open to discover that the sun has moved, but I am still warm and enveloped by soft sounds.

Have a listen to this playlist (and personify a cat) while you sleep in the sun.