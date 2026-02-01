A Graduating Junior At Michigan State University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am currently a junior at Michigan State University. I am set to graduate at the end of the spring 2026 semester. As a freshman, I entered college with credits earned through dual enrollment in high school. In addition to taking the average amount of credits per semester, about 15-16 credits, I took classes in the summers between semesters. This really helped me speed up the process to graduate early. I knew prior to freshman year, I wanted to major in criminal justice. I also had some idea that I wanted to be a lawyer.

I had some prior knowledge the pathway to becoming a lawyer was a long process, longer than most. So, I figured I would get a head start, so I met up with my academic advisor to see if I could graduate early. I was lucky enough that I could plan to be able to graduate early with my major. While doing this, somewhere along my freshman year, I decided I wanted to double major in political science. After going back to my academic advisor and meeting with a political science advisor, I was able to do both majors and determine I could still finish in three years instead of four. The reason I was able to continue graduating with two majors is that a lot of the course requirements crossed over each other, allowing me to knock out two birds with one stone.

Being able to utilize MSU’s academic advisors has really helped me throughout my time at MSU so far. Now in my third year, I have been taking the final courses needed, and even ended up with space for an extracurricular class I needed to take to fill my credit requirements. In doing so, I signed up for boxing conditioning with my friends for the spring semester. So if you are also in boxing conditioning, feel free to say hi.