I turned 20 at the beginning of March, which is equally as crazy as it is terrifying. Like many of my friends, the idea of being 20 is sort of sad. It’s closing out your teenage years, and it seems like you are leaving behind the best era of your life. In response to this, I compiled a list of things I want to accomplish or look forward to in my 20s and find some excitement in turning 20.

(In no particular order):

Swim with Whale Sharks: This is a great way to swim with magnificent creatures in the ocean that won’t eat you. They also remind me of dogs of the sea.

Get my Masters Degree: I enjoy school, and one of my goals is to further my education and get my master’s degree. That is the extent of my educational journey, as I will not be going for my Ph.D., which is way too long in school for my taste.

Perfect my Starbucks Order at Home: Doesn’t everyone want this? It’s definitely an aspiration of mine. Will I ever achieve it? Who knows; but hopefully, there will be some good coffee concoctions along the way.

Skydive: I am an adrenaline chaser. What better way to chase adrenaline than skydiving?

Solo Travel in Europe: I’ve always wanted to travel to Europe and experience the expansive cultures and people there. Solo traveling scares me to death, but I think it would be an incredible experience to help me grow.

Get a Marketing Internship: The future job market is scary and intimidating. As a rising junior, I hope that I will be able to secure an internship in a field that I love and am passionate about.

Stay Curious: Although turning 20 makes me feel old and quite adult-ish, I never want to lose my creativity, and I still allow myself to be a kid once in a while by always learning and discovering new things.

Move to a Big City: If there is something that I am confident about, it is that I want to live somewhere that is the opposite of my hometown (small, surrounded by fields, and everyone knows everyone). I want to live somewhere with tall buildings, and you don’t have to drive an hour to get to civilization. Some of my top cities are New York, Chicago, or anywhere along the East Coast. Embrace Change: I hate Change. It causes me stress and makes me feel very out of control of my life. In the future, I want to better embrace it and know that change is better than staying the same forever.

Get a Dog: I feel this does not need an explanation, but I am an avid dog lover and can’t wait to get my own. I do want a large dog, though, not a small one.

Buy a New Car: This is one of my big goals.I hope that I have a little more time with my current car, but there will be a point in time when I will have to get a new one, and I hope that I am financially stable enough to do so when the time comes.

Read More: During the school year, it is difficult for me to read consistently. I hope that as I transition into working, I’ll have a little more free time to read and do something that I enjoy.

Study Abroad: I actually hope to do this sometime next year and cannot wait for that experience

Have a Weirdly Organized/Aesthetic Fridge: This one might be a bit weird, but as I live with 3 other roommates right now, I am so excited to eventually have a fridge that I can organize to my heart’s content.

Play Sports for Fun: I have always played sports in a competitive environment, whether in high school or intramural sports, but I would love to learn to just play sports for fun and fall back in love with them.

Take up Photography: One thing about me is that I love sentimental, tangible things (please bring back actual tickets to sporting events), from events to trips to everything in between. Photography would help me capture the beauty I see every day and allow me to be creative in a way I’ve never been before.

Embrace the Journey and be Patient: There are many times when I think that I am behind my peers or that I am not doing enough. I hope that I can always remind myself that everyone’s journey is different and to stop comparing, because, in the end, I am doing great and should be proud of what I have accomplished and will accomplish in the future.

Graduate: There is so much fear and excitement around graduating, but I would rather graduate than not graduate, and I am continuously striving towards this accomplishment.

Cook More: With more free time, I will be able to cook more and eat whole, healthier meals; there are only so many mac and cheese cups that I can eat before I become one.

Attend a Wedding: Funnily enough, I have never attended a wedding, and I so badly want to do so. Whether it be mine or a friend’s, I’ll be happy either way.

As I was making this list, I became more excited about the future and what is to come. For now, I will continue to focus on being present and nourishing the relationships around me and try not to let my 20s slip away. I am so proud of myself and what I have achieved, and I cannot wait to see what I do in the future. Here’s to a new decade and the start of a new (and hopefully exciting) chapter in my life.