The Best Christmas Treats To Make This Season

When one can’t cook, you provide the desserts. Here are some simple, festive recipes for different kinds of desserts to bring this holiday season.

My Mom’s Christmas “Crack”:

Christmas “Crack” is the perfect combination of savory yet sweet dessert. It’s also very low maintenance, which is great for a beginner. You’ll need:

48 saltine crackers, 1 ½ sleeves

1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter, cubed

2 cups brown sugar

2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips

Optional Toppings: M&M’s, smashed-up candy canes, or sprinkles

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a baking sheet (15×10) with parchment paper or foil.

Line the bottom of the pan evenly with the saltine crackers. You may need to break a few to fill in the gaps.

In a medium pot, combine the butter and sugar over medium-low heat. Stirring occasionally, bring to a boil and cook for 3 minutes (or until bubbling and amber in color).

Remove from heat and pour evenly over the crackers. Spread with a spatula.

Bake for 8 minutes. Sprinkle the chocolate chips evenly over the top. Place in the oven and bake for about 30-60 seconds. Remove from the oven.

Spread evenly once the chips are soft.

Sprinkle desired toppings and place in the freezer for 15 minutes or until hardened. When ready to serve, break into pieces.

This recipe inspiration came from here.

The Grinch Skewers

If you’re starting to contribute to the holiday feast, these cute Grinch-themed skewers were made to make your day stress-free. You’ll need:

A bag of green grapes

A container of strawberries

A bag of mini marshmallows

A box of toothpicks

One banana

First, wash all the fruit.

Slice the banana into pieces.

Cut off the leaf side of the strawberries.

Take the toothpick and stack the ingredients in this order: grape, banana, strawberry, and a mini marshmallow at the top.

This recipe inspiration came from here.

“Pinecone” Chocolate Strawberries

This edible pinecone is one of the most creative desserts to bring around. Allergy warning that this dessert contains almonds. You’ll need:

A container of strawberries

A bag of shredded almonds

A bag of chocolate chips

A bag of powdered sugar

Mini wooden skewer sticks

Melt the chocolate in a small saucepan over low heat.

Once fully melted, pour into a bowl and set aside.

Wash the strawberries and pull off the leaves.

Stick the wooden skewer at the top of the strawberry like you would when roasting marshmallows.

Place the almonds into the strawberry and begin to wrap them all around, covering the whole berry in almonds.

Dunk the full strawberry into the bowl of chocolate and place in the fridge until it hardens.

Once ready to serve, sprinkle powdered sugar on top of the pinecone to make it look like snow.

This recipe inspiration came from here.

When in doubt, buy a gingerbread house

Gingerbread houses and people are a great alternative treat for when you’re finding yourself waiting until the last minute to prepare your part of the Christmas meal.

Try out any of these easy recipes and you won’t be disappointed. Be sure to not stress out too much this year, we’re only human. Enjoy these delicious desserts and have a happy holiday!