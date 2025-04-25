This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

While we wait for the cherry blossom trees to start budding and the warm spring air to settle in, one thing I love to do is make seasonal playlists. They always get me super excited for the upcoming months, so here are some song recommendations to spice up your spring playlist!

Alaska by Maggie Rogers

The King by Sarah Kinsley

The Perfect Pair by Beabadoobee

Lovin’ You by Minnie Riperton

The Bug Collector by Haley Heynderix

Touching Toes by Olivia Dean

Spring into Summer by Lizzy McAlpine

Bags by Clairo

Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

Where The Colors Don’t Go by Sam Phillips

Matchmaker by Haley Blais

Still Love You (Todavia) by The Tulips

Look At That Woman by Role Model

Cherry-Colored Funk by Cocteau Twins

Essentially by Japanese Breakfast

There are so many more artists and songs that I could have added to this list, but this is just the start! Springtime is a time to rest, reset and bloom into the best version of yourself. I hope your playlist can match this energy and set you up for an incredible spring!