This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.
While we wait for the cherry blossom trees to start budding and the warm spring air to settle in, one thing I love to do is make seasonal playlists. They always get me super excited for the upcoming months, so here are some song recommendations to spice up your spring playlist!
- Alaska by Maggie Rogers
- The King by Sarah Kinsley
- The Perfect Pair by Beabadoobee
- Lovin’ You by Minnie Riperton
- The Bug Collector by Haley Heynderix
- Touching Toes by Olivia Dean
- Spring into Summer by Lizzy McAlpine
- Bags by Clairo
- Dreams by Fleetwood Mac
- Where The Colors Don’t Go by Sam Phillips
- Matchmaker by Haley Blais
- Still Love You (Todavia) by The Tulips
- Look At That Woman by Role Model
- Cherry-Colored Funk by Cocteau Twins
- Essentially by Japanese Breakfast
There are so many more artists and songs that I could have added to this list, but this is just the start! Springtime is a time to rest, reset and bloom into the best version of yourself. I hope your playlist can match this energy and set you up for an incredible spring!