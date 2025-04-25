Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

While we wait for the cherry blossom trees to start budding and the warm spring air to settle in, one thing I love to do is make seasonal playlists. They always get me super excited for the upcoming months, so here are some song recommendations to spice up your spring playlist! 

  • Alaska by Maggie Rogers 
  • The King by Sarah Kinsley 
  • The Perfect Pair by Beabadoobee
  • Lovin’ You by Minnie Riperton 
  • The Bug Collector by Haley Heynderix 
  • Touching Toes by Olivia Dean 
  • Spring into Summer by Lizzy McAlpine 
  • Bags by Clairo 
  • Dreams by Fleetwood Mac 
  • Where The Colors Don’t Go by Sam Phillips 
  • Matchmaker by Haley Blais 
  • Still Love You (Todavia) by The Tulips 
  • Look At That Woman by Role Model 
  • Cherry-Colored Funk by Cocteau Twins 
  • Essentially by Japanese Breakfast 

There are so many more artists and songs that I could have added to this list, but this is just the start! Springtime is a time to rest, reset and bloom into the best version of yourself. I hope your playlist can match this energy and set you up for an incredible spring!

Joanna Vonzwehl

Montclair '27

Joanna Vonzwehl is a sophomore at Montclair State University, she is double majoring in Psychology and Justice Studies w/ a concentration in Criminal Justice and minoring in Child Advocacy and Policy. Her hobbies include: reading, crocheting, going to concerts, and spending time with friends and family. She is very excited to join Her Campus Montclair and put her work out there as a contributing writer!!