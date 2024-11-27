How to Cope with THOSE Family Members and Post-election Anxiety

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

This election year has sparked controversial conversations to say the very least. If you find yourself feeling uneasy this time of year, know you are not alone. A survey done by the American Psychological Association found that 69% of participants admitted that the 2024 U.S. presidential election was a significant source of stress.

It’s important to recognize when impactful events such as these may bring you any form of stress. Finding ways to cope with it should be a priority as your mental health should always come first.

With Thanksgiving approaching, conversations around the dinner table might become a little tricky. You may come across family members or friends who bring up their total opposite views. Having an argument at the dinner table is most definitely the last thing you need right now, so here are some tips on how to deal with THOSE family members and post-election anxiety.

General Self Care

The first thing people should do after voting/results is self care. Taking some time for yourself to do little things such as skin care, reading, baking, or any other hobby you haven’t done in a while is a great way to keep yourself distracted. It could be the simplest task that can ground you when the world feels imbalanced.

Distracting yourself

When you find yourself feeling overwhelmed from watching TV, opening social media, or seeing the notifications on your phone, this should be a sign for you to spend some time away from your screen. Engaging yourself outdoors such as finding local places to eat or walk around can help take your mind off of things. Try to have face- to- face conversations with loved ones that don’t involve your stressors! Both creating and celebrating small goals in your day to day life can also shift your priorities. It is extremely important to stay informed with this shift in our country, however, you are never expected to worry about it 24/7. Limiting your news intake will never minimize how much you care for social issues or your future.

Its okay to turn down a conversation

We should continue having important conversations to learn more from each other. This is completely true. However, there are just some people who make it difficult to even share your own perspective and will turn down anything that goes against their beliefs. With stubborn people, it is best to just simply say “let’s not talk about politics right now.” Learning to set these boundaries are important as they can avoid unwanted arguments with family, especially if they are the ones you see once a year. Trust me, if you can avoid a conversation to protect your peace, do it.

Navigating Friendships

This topic can become its own article, however navigating your friendships during this time can be tricky. Political divides have grown deeper which can put a strain to all kinds of relationships. Asking yourself if you should still be friends with someone supporting an opposite candidate weighs more heavily this year. Having conversations with friends about our personal experiences and major concerns can promote a better understanding of each other. Think about the potential future of a friendship and consider how much they respect and support you. Being friends with people who do not respect nor support you is not worth it for your wellbeing. Although these difficult decisions certainly do not have to be an “all or nothing”, you are entitled to take a break. Remaining friendly can be an option if you see potential growth in the person and your friendship. Above all, trusting your instincts and respecting your own boundaries are most important.

Finding your safe space

As a queer Hispanic woman, I find myself worrying about multiple issues that can affect me directly. Identifying the specific issues that I worry about the most and sharing them with supportive and trustworthy loved ones is what brings me comfort. Having at least one person who gets you, will make dealing with those who don’t, much easier.

Mental Health Resources

It is important to utilize resources for mental health that are available to you. You can find support beyond family/friendships/relationships in a confidential space. Here are some resources both locally and nationally that may help you.

CAPS (Counseling and Psychological Services) at Montclair State University

Uwill: Free Teletherapy for Students

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call, chat or text 988 if you or a loved one are in a suicidal or mental health-related crisis. https://988lifeline.org/

LGBT National Hotline: 888-843-4564 https://lgbthotline.org/

The Trevor Project – suicide prevention and mental health support for LGBTQ+ young people

They offer TrevorText and TrevorChat; Trevor Project Hotline 1-866-488-7386

A Post-Election Message from The Trevor Project

List of resources from racefoward

Resources Include: Action Preparation and Legal Services, Digital & Press Freedom, Political Climate Observers, Criminal Injustice System, Anti-Islamophobia Defense and Immigrant Rights.