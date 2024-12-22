Gifts For All Your Besties’ Aesthetics For A No-Stress Secret Santa

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter.

With hot chocolate, sweater weather, cookie-making, and Christmas bliss also comes the dreaded Secret Santa. Everything you knew about your bestie suddenly escapes even the deepest parts of your brain; the cheerful Christmas carols playing in the soundtrack of your life suddenly turn to the eerie tones of horror films that keep you up at night–until now. Keep playing that Mariah Carey, girl, because here’s a gift guide to the aesthetic. Don’t say I haven’t done anything for you! Merry Christmas.

For the Coquette Girl

These are gifts for the girl who thinks pink is a neutral color.

This girl probably owns one too many hair bows and pearls, so do her a favor and get her these storage boxes from Target. They come in sizes small, medium, and large, so even the biggest of accessories fit. Featuring four different floral patterns, they are a nice break from pink without deviating from her sweet style. (Bonus: they’re only $10!)



If she hasn’t found a way to make her water bottle a frilly pink cylinder yet, consider buying her one of these charms from Charcharms. It’s a great reminder to stay hydrated while enabling!

For the Cool Girl

We all know she was having a brat summer – so give her something to remember that era! For something fail-proof, get her the vinyl version of the album for extra cool-girl points.

Want to be more subtle? Take a look at a few pieces from H&M, you might like something Charli XCX has worn herself!

For the Clean Girl

After her intensive skincare routine, your bestie may need a break. A scent diffuser is a great way to unwind after all the slaying she’s done for the day. Throw in some essential oils for her to use too; lavender is a must for relaxation!

One last thing if you’re still scrambling for Secret Santa: everything on this list is affordable! You’re welcome, and once again, Merry Christmas!