This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Montclair chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Calling all hot girls with stomach issues! I know I’m not the only one who struggles with stomach issues. But why does no one talk about it? It’s so hard to deal with. Daily life can become a whole production when you have to figure out what you’re going to eat, when you will, if there will be a bathroom, if you need mediations, the list goes on. Over this past summer, my doctor put me on a low-FODMAP diet, which while works for some, did not work for me. And you know what makes it all 10x harder? College. The girls who deal with IBS, SIBO, GERD, Celiac, and more… I know you know what I’m talking about. As girls, we already have to deal with the monthly struggles of womanhood and the pain that comes with it. But to add other health issues on top of that?Come on, give a girl a chance. Dining hall food in general isn’t great. It can make anyone feel terrible. When you have food restrictions and stomach conditions, going to your dining hall for 3 meals a day is just not an option. But when you only have a microwave and mini fridge, things get even harder. I personally have to work pretty hard to feel decent on a daily basis. So let’s talk about some things we can do to make a day in the life of a college girl with stomach issues easier!

Tummy Friendly Trader Joe’s and Target Finds!

You could start your day with some fiber packed fruit like mango and kiwi to get your system running a bit. I love a cup of green ginger tea in the morning too. A hot beverage will soothe your system and deliver antioxidants from the green tea as well as digestive and anti-inflammatory properties from ginger root.

For lunch try some canned tuna mixed with some mayo and maybe celery for some crunch. If your body can handle it, sprinkle a little (and I mean a little) onion powder. Boom, you’ve got basic tuna salad, or you could make a sandwich. Another option is the Everything but the Bagel seasoned smoked salmon from Trader Joe’s on pita crackers. The super flavorful salmon is delicious on its own, but pita crackers can make it more filling and add some crunch. Pita crackers are lower in calories and fats than other crackers, so they’re a solid choice. If you’re looking for a lazy girl meal, hit Target and pick up a box of Goodles protein mac and cheese. It’s decently high in protein and fiber and takes just like Kraft mac and cheese.

If you’re looking for a little snack later in the day, a super healthy and shockingly delicious choice is homemade kale chips. They’re so easy to make. Preheat the oven to 325 and pull out a baking sheet. Spread 1-2 cups of dry kale leaves across your baking sheet. Then use 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil to cover the kale and lastly sprinkle some salt (or garlic salt if you can handle it). Bake for 15, give them shake, bake another 15 and you’re done! Crispy, salty, delicious chips. You can also pick a bag of Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt or Himalayan Gold popcorn. It uses coconut oil and himalayan salt which are cleaner ingredients. It’s called lesser evil for a reason :) If you’re looking for a bit of extra protein, pick up some Quest protein chips at Target. They come in a bunch of flavors and are delicious.

A bowl of rotisserie chicken and jasmine or basmati rice with a teaspoon of olive oil and a side of edamame is a solid healthy dinner. A good alternative for edamame is green beans. You can try broccoli if your body can handle that. Personally, I can’t have broccoli too often because it contains raffinose, a complex sugar that can cause bloating and gas. But this solid dinner provides protein, healthy fats, and fiber while keeping it sensitive stomach friendly.

Lets keep that body moving!

As college students, we already get a decent amount of steps in on a daily basis. Walking to class, to see friends, to our dorms, wherever! But that’s not always enough, I love to exercise. Personally, I love strength training and yoga. But I get that weight lifting isn’t for everyone.

If you want to keep your movement a bit more low-key, take a walk outside. Set aside 30 minutes a day if you can, put some music on, and just walk. You can walk around campus, go to a park, wherever you want to go. Keep a decent pace, move those arms, just focus on moving your body. You can always go to a track (like the one we have in the recreation center at Montclair). If you want to kick it up a notch to a solid cardio day, you can go for a jog/run or, my personal favorite, an incline walk on the treadmill. 3.5 mph at a 3-5 incline for 30 minutes to an hour and I feel great.

Like I said, I love to do yoga. This is super easy and low maintenance. You can take classes, do it in the gym, or do it in your room. You can find basic videos on YouTube to get started too. You can also do hot yoga! You’ll break a sweat and get a solid workout.

My favorite way to exercise is lifting weights. And I know it can be scary. When I first started going to the gym, I was terrified. Gym bros everyone, slamming weights, worrying about my form, how I looked, if something would hurt… trust me, I get it. But once you get into a routine and focus on yourself, you move past it. I am excited to go to the gym now. And if it helps you, bring a buddy. Sometimes all you need is someone doing it with you (shout out Rachel, my hometown gym buddy and Chloe, my college gym buddy). Your routine doesn’t have to be complicated. Don’t worry about being perfect, just do what you’re comfortable with, what feels good. Try to exercise a different muscle group on different days.

The key to all of this is to be consistent. Even if you don’t want to, if you’re tired, if you can’t give 100%. As cliche as this is, sometimes the hardest part is showing up and starting. But it will pay off, I promise. One of the things that has helped me with my stomach issues the most is keeping active!

Some home remedies!

There are also some basic things you can do at home to try and keep your digestion going and release some tension, bloating, or gas. I like to do this stomach massage before bed, once I’m done eating for the day. Get some body lotion (I love the Nivea Vanilla Oil Infused Lotion, you can get it at Target) and you’re going to massage your stomach in a clockwise direction for about 2 minutes. Then you’re going to put your fingertips on your stomach just above your left hip and gently drag diagonally towards your bellybutton for about a minute. Finally, you’re going to use your fingertips to massage downward in a v shape following your bowel for 2 minutes. This provides some stimulation to your bowel and the surrounding muscles which can aid in digestion.

You can also try pelvic floor exercises. This can help stretch, strengthen, and relax some of your pelvic floor muscles that may be too tight and cause detriments to your digestive system. Start with child’s pose: kneel on the floor, sit your hips back to your heels, and fold your torso over, reaching your hands as far as possible. Then go to sphinx pose: lie on your stomach and push your torso up, straightening your arms and arching your back. Finally, try a yogi squat: squat down so your bottom is inches from the floor, and bring your hands together in front of your chest. Do this pose a few times when you wake up in the morning and before you go to bed.

I know how hard it can be to go about your daily life when your body feels like it’s attacking itself. There are some things you can’t do without the help of a medical professional, but there are some things you can do to try and help yourself. I feel good knowing that I am doing everything in my power to feel good in my body and you will too!