Women are reinventing sports content: Here’s who you should follow

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sports coverage has often been dominated by men, but with the growth of social media, the industry has changed. Women are continually breaking into sports media, making it more accessible to new and old fans alike. Not only are these women knowledgeable about teams and strategies, but they have found ways to share sports news and opinions in increasingly entertaining ways. So, whether you are new to sports or have been a lifelong fan, these are the women you should be following.

Lucy Rohden: @cfblucy– College Football

As a die-hard fan of everything college football, Lucy Rohden has grown her platform over the past few years through her dedication and passion for the sport. Her insights are always well-researched and interesting and she’s never afraid to tell it like it is. She enjoys traveling to games throughout the country and she even visited the University of Missouri during the first week of the 2026 football season.

Some notable series of hers are the “Bad Teams” list, where she reviews the worst-performing teams of the week in a deadpan, disappointed manner, and a review of the best and worst upcoming games at the beginning of each week.

She is not only active on social media, but also has a podcast called “College Football Happy Hour” where she discusses college football with fellow creator Jessica Smetana. They go over the best and worst games of the week, giving their opinions on coaching decisions, play calls and who deserves to be called the best in the country.

Rohden provides fun, consistent content about all things college football, and it is definitely worth a follow.

Kait Maniscalco: @askkait – MLB

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Baseball,” you will not find a better fan of baseball than Kait Maniscalco. Her love of the sport can be seen in every video she posts, which are filled with not only insightful knowledge but charismatic positivity. She started her page as a way to share her passion and to get more women interested in baseball.

Her most notable series is “Baseball for Baddies,” which explains the basics as well as more advanced strategies of baseball for women who aren’t as familiar with the game. She also has the “Baddie Report,” where she talks through the biggest news in baseball each week and shares her own opinions and insights.

She has earned great success over the past few years, as her growing platform has allowed her to interview players and cover major MLB events such as the All-Star Game. Through her success, her content has stayed women-focused, making her an excellent creator to support.

Annie Agar: @annieagar5 – NFL

The most comedic creator on this list, Annie Agar doesn’t hold back on her assessment of the NFL. She is quick-witted and hilariously honest about everything going on in the league, making her a very unique sports content creator.

Agar’s content requires a bit of prior knowledge of the biggest news in the sport, but it is more than worth it to watch her fast-flying jokes during her “NFL Meetings” series, which recaps the weekend by having each team go through an evaluation by a personified version of the NFL. She plays the part of the NFL as well as each team, making her videos both funny and informational.

In addition, she posts regularly about specific games or news in the sport, never holding back on her opinions.

Her success on social media has also allowed her to host a podcast with NFL star Ja’Marr Chase, “Chasing No.1,” further proving how women continue to break into the sports content space. They discuss everything from rivalries to touchdown celebrations and bring a new guest to every show that keeps it fresh and interesting.

If you’re looking for a fun sports series to jump into, Agar is worth the follow.

Sports are a wonderful thing because anyone can get involved and join a community of fans that are passionate about what they enjoy. Women are breaking into the sports space more than ever before, proving that sports are no longer an interest dominated by men. Whether it’s comedic commentary or strategic insights, women continue to prove that they belong in sports media. Therefore, no matter what sport you are interested in, seek out the women creators who are changing how sports are talked about, and give these women a follow.