What’s Going on With Megan and Morgan?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the world of country music, there’s a lot of speculation surrounding “who’s dating who?” and “who’s songs are about what?” In my world, Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen are my favorite artists right now, and it just so happens that there was a little situation between the pair years ago that continues to keep the internet talking.

Moroney and Wallen are renowned country music stars who were romantically involved around 2020 but never dated exclusively, with Moroney confirming they are currently just friends. Fueled by her hit “Tennessee Orange,” rumors began suggesting they were more than friends. Moroney clarified their relationship as a brief, non-exclusive connection. Now, while Moroney has stated that she’ll never reveal who her songs are about, fans (i.e., me) can’t help but speculate. With the release of her new album, “Cloud 9,” I have compiled what I believe to be every song that Moroney and Wallen released about each other.

The Beginning: 2020-2022

As mentioned, Moroney and Wallen were briefly involved back in 2020. It’s speculated that they met in 2020 while Moroney was still working towards becoming an artist.

Moroney soft-launched their situation in her breakout hit song, “Tennessee Orange.” The song is about a Georgia girl falling in love with a Tennessee fan, which would line up with Moroney being from Georgia and Wallen being from Tennessee.

The Fallout: 2023-2024

Wallen then released “Tennessee Fan” in 2023 as a part of his album, “One Thing At A Time,” shortly after Moroney’s release of “Tennessee Orange.” The song tells the opposite story: a girl from a rival school becoming a Tennessee fan because of a guy. Fans immediately thought it was a response to “Tennessee Orange.” However, the girl in Wallen’s song is from Alabama, not Georgia, so it’s not a perfect match.

Moroney was arguably upset about the breakup, lowkey calling out Wallen as a womanizer in her 2024 song “Sleep on My Side” from her “Lucky” album. The lyrics in this one feel like a post-breakup reflection, like, “I’m the bigger person because I’m not getting around.”

Moroney then throws out an absolute banger in the form of “No Caller ID” from her 2024 album “Am I Okay?” (yes, I still scream this in the shower). The song is about an ex calling late at night from a blocked number, and by the end, the narrator finally decides not to answer anymore.

Moroney then pops out with another banger in the form of “I Know You” from the same album. This song throws shade at the male counterpart for being nice in public but evil in private. Some listeners (me) think the song is about a famous ex — or “ex.”

Wallen had a couple of great songs that are theorized to be about Moroney from his 2023 album “One Thing at a Time,” such as “Tennessee Fan” (mentioned above), “‘98 Braves” and “Tennessee Numbers.” Now, I personally think “’98 Braves” is about Moroney because Wallen says, “We got close, but close doesn’t cut it.” I believe this refers to the fact that Wallen and Moroney never dated or were publicly exclusive. “Had a good run, to end up with nothing,” I also think points to the fact that it could’ve, and almost, worked out between the two, but it didn’t.

“Tennessee Numbers” feels almost like a response to “No Caller ID” in the way that Wallen says, “But if she ever picked it up, I’d tell her it’s my fault and I still love her, but she quit taking calls from Tennessee numbers.” In the song, Wallen hints at being intoxicated while off to call this mystery woman. Moroney in “No Caller ID” says, “I don’t need to see a name, who else would drunk-call me this late?” Wallen in “Tennessee Numbers” also mentions that he would make small talk if she picked up (“Ask how’s her mom and them, and how’s that west coast weather.”) to which in “No Caller ID” Moroney says, “With a half-a** ‘sorry, how’ve you been?’”

New Releases: 2025-2026

In 2025, Wallen released another album titled “I’m The Problem,” with a few more tracks that fans believe are angled at his time with Moroney. The first song on the album, “I’m The Problem,” is a little angrier than Wallen’s other songs about Moroney.

This may be a (late) response to Moroney’s “Sleep on My Side,” because Wallen says, “And how do you explain ever fallin’ in love with a guy like me in the first place? Then turn around, say that I’m the worst thing,” and “I guess I’m the problem, and you’re Miss Never-Do-No-Wrong. If I’m so awful, then why’d you stick around this long?” Poking at how she’s only giving her side of the story and painting him as a villain.

“Just In Case” is another song I believe to be a response to “Sleep on My Side,” with the opening line being “I ain’t saying that I always sleep alone.”

“TN” is another late response, but this time more angled towards “Tennessee Orange.” Wallen sings, “But I’d bet my last Rocky Top dollar that she’s in CO or CA or back home in GA.” Again, pointing to Moroney’s Georgia roots, and I also think it points to notable stops from the “Am I Okay?” tour. “It’s the letters on my hat, it’s the dust on my dash,” from “TN” may be a reference to “Tennessee Orange” when Moroney says, “And I wore the hat on his dash to the game.”

Bouncing back to Moroney, the release of “Cloud 9” this year has turned fans’ worlds upside down. Songs like “6 Months Later,” “Convincing,” “Change of Heart,” “Wish I Didn’t” and “Wedding Dress” are all speculated to be about or relating to Wallen. I actually saw a TikTok that said “Convincing” was Moroney’s version of “Sand In My Boots” from Wallen’s 2021 album “Dangerous: The Double Album” and it actually altered my brain chemistry.

“6 Months Later” draws attention to the aftermath of a breakup and to the healing that comes with it. “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and hotter and blonder, makes you wonder what you even saw in him at all.” It also may point another finger at drunk-calls, “The ‘Hey Meg, I think I want you back, I’m a couple drinks in, thinkin’ it’s my bad that I let you walk away and let you go.’” which she immediately follows up with, “It’s the tale as old as time, I guess. When you couldn’t care more, I couldn’t care less.” So moving on, so girlboss.

“Change of Heart” seems more like a reflection song. The song focuses on someone pulling away or changing their mind about a relationship. The song talks about a guy who was interested at first, then backed off before it became serious. It matches how Moroney has described the rumored dynamic with Wallen, something casual that never turned into a real relationship.

“Wish I Didn’t” sounds like a song more written in the present tense, but fans (again, me) have different opinions. The song centers on wishing you hadn’t gotten involved with someone because it ended badly. We can tie that idea to the narrative they’ve built from earlier songs. “Tennessee Orange” is falling for the guy, which morphs into Moroney’s later songs, all giving the same “Wow, I regret that” kind of vibe. For me, this track can be interpreted as regret about starting that relationship in the first place.

“Wedding Dress” has the “I’m never going to marry you” theme. The song reflects on realizing a relationship was never going to end in marriage, even if it once felt exciting or serious. Moroney says she doesn’t mind missing this mystery beau any other day, but she’s hoping that eventually the feeling goes away by the time she’s ready to settle down. “And what if I find somebody new, and I’m about to say ‘I do.’ Then out of the blue, I think of you? Hell, what a mess. So let me miss him now, but God, don’t lеt me miss him in a wedding dress.” Fans connect that to Moroney saying in interviews that she and Wallen hung out but were never exclusive and never officially dated. So people interpret the song as looking back on a situationship that was fun but never meant to last. It’s also about looking back with clarity. The tone isn’t angry, it’s reflective. Fans think that fits a relationship that ended a while ago, but still left an emotional mark.

Final Thoughts & Friends Again?

As of the most recent interviews (late 2025–2026), Moroney has actually been pretty clear about her relationship with Wallen.

Moroney has explained that they did have something, but it wasn’t a real relationship.

She said they met around 2020 in Nashville, were friends for a long time, were “not just friends” for a period, but were never exclusively dating. So basically, it was what we can call a situationship.

In a November 2025 interview with People Magazine, Moroney said, “I think Morgan is great… He and I are still friends.”

She even praised his album “I’m the Problem” in that interview. Multiple outlets reported the same thing: there’s no bad blood between them.

Moroney has also said she doesn’t like confirming who the songs are about, because she doesn’t want speculation to stop her from writing honestly. She basically said she’ll still write about how a situation made her feel, even if fans try to guess the person behind it. In recent interviews, she has also said she’s single, she’s not really dating right now and her career is her main focus.

At the end of the day, whether any of these songs are actually about each other might be something only Moroney and Wallen truly know. In my opinion, that’s part of what makes country music so fun to listen to. Fans like me get to connect the dots, analyze lyrics like detectives and build their own theories about the stories behind the songs. Even if none of these tracks were intentionally written as responses to one another, the parallels are hard to ignore and make for a pretty entertaining narrative. What seems most important now is that both artists have moved forward, stayed supportive of each other’s careers and continued putting out music that fans can’t stop talking about, and if you’re anything like me, can’t stop overanalyzing either.