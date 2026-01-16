Rising Stars in Country Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music has always been an essential part of my life, and I believe that I’m not alone when

I say that. Coming from the South, I have grown up listening to country music my whole life; it is

a genre that is nostalgic to me and one that I can resonate with.



The music industry is an incredibly competitive field to be successful in. The most

popular stars often arose from their connections in the world of country music. Their careers benefited

from where they grew up and who they knew. These two aspects are crucial to getting your name

out there and to jump-start your career.



Megan Moroney and Hudson Westbrook are currently two of the most popular rising

country stars, and their rise to fame is similar to one another. If you have ever been to a concert,

then you know there are artists that go on before the main stars. These beginner artists are often

openers for bigger artists in the same genre of music. For Moroney, she opened for Kenny

Chesney in his Sun Goes Down Tour, which I had the privilege of attending and hearing her

second album live! Westbrook, on the other hand, has a much wider resume when it comes to

opening acts such as Parker McCollum, Morgan Wallen, and Cole Swindell.



Megan Moroney is originally from Georgia and dropped her first album in 2023 called

Lucky, which helped her establish her name within country music. She then rose to

prominence in 2022 after dropping her hit single, “Tennessee Orange.” This song went viral on

all social media platforms, propelling her into the spotlight. Soon after, in 2024, she released her

second studio album, Am I Okay?. Am I Okay? charted strongly on the charts, and resulted in

her winning New Artist at the CMA Awards that same year. Megan Moroney is a standout

country music artist, and she was able to go from an independent artist to a mainstream success.

Upcoming events for Moroney include her brand-new album dropping this February, called

Cloud 9 and a tour starting soon after in 2026. The transition from viral fame on social media

through her relatability to a sustained industry success is one that I believe all upcoming country

music artists should look up to.



Hudson Westbrook, originally from Texas, is a brand-new singer/songwriter that has

gained a massive following only recently. At only 21-years-old, he has become the newest hit

sensation in country music. He’s built a growing fanbase which have been helped by his viral

traction on social media. His debut studio album, Texas Forever, was released this past

summer and has garnered massive media attention. This album was written in a contemporary

voice which shows that country music continues evolving and welcoming new talents. Born in

2004, makes him apart of Gen-Z, where he is evolving into a generational voice and presence in

country music. He is currently on tour with a bunch of big-name artists and, hopefully, will start

his solo career tour soon.