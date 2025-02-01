What I’m Doing to Live a More Peaceful Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

My latest Instagram post caption was “trying this new thing called inner peace… i’ll let you all know how it goes.”

While everything uploaded to Instagram isn’t meant to be taken all that seriously, I really am trying to prioritize inner peace. Call it a new year’s resolution, call it a coping mechanism. I’ve decided for this next undetermined stretch of time that I’m honing in on what I can control and trying to let go of everything else that makes me stressed, anxious, prematurely gray etc.

How does one go about achieving inner peace? I’m by no means qualified to say, but here’s what I’m trying.

Kelly Troop

Exploring

Switching up my routine is crucial. I’m trying to find new places on campus and in Columbia to study, hang out with friends and spend time alone. It feels easy in the winter to be forced inside. It’s so cold, why would I make myself walk to my friend’s apartment or drive to a coffee shop when I could stay inside and watch TikTok for another hour? Turns out it feels so much better to be cold for ten minutes in order to get outside of the physical and mental spaces I feel stuck in.

Some of my favorite recent and upcoming adventures include getting tickets to cheap shows at The BlueNote and Joe Gatto doing stand up at Jesse (Impractical Jokers just isn’t the same without you, Joe), going to yoga classes at the Rec, studying at Acola and Sage and impromptu Picklemann’s trips with my roommates.

Mark Surridge / Disney

Styling

A good outfit has the power to change everything. When I’m wearing something that expresses my personal style and makes me feel cool, it makes little things like going to class feel so much more worth it. So, try a new hairstyle! Wear a bold jacket! Stop waiting for a special occasion and make the special occasion for yourself. You can still have super cool outfits in the winter (layers are wonderful and coats don’t have to ruin the outfit).

My favorite accessories lately have been stretchy headbands, Italian charm bracelets, cozy oversized sweaters and colorful tennis shoes.

Original photo by Madalynn Kirsch

Resting

Winter is biologically a time to prioritize rest and relaxation. It’s totally normal and okay to feel less energetic! Listen to what your body is telling you, and if that means going to bed at 8 p.m. on a Friday, that’s okay! College can be such a busy and overwhelming time, and unless you give yourself time to recharge, you won’t be able to accomplish everything you want to in the day.

Sometimes waking up just a little earlier to get ready without feeling rushed changes the whole tone of your day. Or fitting in a thirty-minute nap in the afternoon so you actually have energy to finish your homework tonight instead of relying on the Alani adrenaline rush.

Original photo by Caroline Anthes

Networking

I’ve been trying out for a lot of different organizations and jobs on campus. It never hurts to try! I was always someone intimidated by internships, career prep and the like. Turns out it doesn’t have to be that scary. Mizzou truly has so many resources, and you can likely find clubs and jobs with nice people who can help you get experience for what you hope to do professionally. You can also just explore clubs as a fun side hobby! The more you put yourself in these mildly uncomfortable and vulnerable situations, the less intimidating they will be.

Shoutout Matchbook Marketing, the upcoming revival of Spoon University, Greek Week skit and of course, HerCampus. (#community)

Original photo by Sobham Panja

Redirecting

Free time can be a wonderful thing, but in my experience, it can also turn sour quickly in abundance. So I’ve been coming up with pastimes that transform my anxious energy into something fruitful and soothing. Exploring new albums and podcasts, reading that book my friend recommended months ago, making art for fun and playing games like Animal Crossing or Mario Kart have all been in my rotations recently.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is great if you’re looking for a juicy mystery. The show New Girl and YouTube videos by Kurtis Conner are excellent for a light laugh, while Breaking Bad is superior for a lengthy drama. The Wicked soundtrack, a sketchbook and acrylic paint markers make for a beautiful trio.

Yolo

Lastly, my main focus in this whole inner peace endeavor is related to the relationships in my life. I firmly believe that there are too many things we’re forced to do in life that don’t bring us joy to be putting ourselves in additional situations that make us unhappy. If you’re feeling unprioritized in a friendship, hoping to make a romantic connection but feeling scared or in an organization that you no longer align with, talk it out! People can’t read your mind, and if you’re frustrated or feeling stuck, you need to at least try to communicate that with others. It might not solve everything, but people won’t try to change if they think everything’s okay. All you can do is put yourself out there and try to make your relationships clear and comfortable for your own needs.

Dedicate energy to what you truly enjoy. Tell your friends you love them. You never know what someone else is going through, so just try to be kind and honest in all that you do.

Here’s to a peaceful 2025 for us all. Best of luck, friends.