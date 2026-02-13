What Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance Meant to the Latino Community

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since 2020, a Spanish-speaking artist has been the most streamed artist globally four times. Not only was he the first artist to achieve this for multiple consecutive years, but he was the first Spanish-language artist to do so. Who else could do something as iconic as this achievement? None other than Bad Bunny — also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio! Due to his global stardom, there was no doubt that he would perform at the most televised event of the year, the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. While his announcement did receive a mix of support and backlash, the meaning of this halftime show was more than just a performance. His show on the nation’s biggest stage made a mark, especially for the Latino community in the U.S.

Martínez Ocasio was raised in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico where his career began in 2016. He quickly rose to prominence, releasing his debut album “X 100PRE” in 2018. This was only the beginning for Martínez Ocasio, as he has become one of the most recognizable names in music today.

The negative response to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was fueled by many who were confused as to why a Spanish-speaking artist should headline the show. Although NFL officials encouraged this idea because he is a globally-respected artist, many viewers disagreed with this idea due to the language barrier. Bad Bunny has shown that no matter what language you speak, everyone can enjoy his music and celebrate the big game.

In light of recent news with attacks against the undocumented community in the U.S., a show like this exhibits how deeply Latino roots are embedded in the foundation of the U.S. A Latino artist on this stage means so much more than just amazing music, it is a display of Latino excellence in a time of heartbreak and fear. Knowing that there are millions who watched Bad Bunny display his culture for the entire country to see is not only going to be a healing moment for a community in disarray, but an inspiration to those who need it.

Bad Bunny’s impact on Spanish music has been received with much appreciation from those all around the world. His album, “DeBí TiRAR MáS FOTos,” became the most streamed album globally in 2025 and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, which was the first Spanish-language album to do so.

In his speeches on the night of the Grammy Awards, Martínez Ocasio called for “ICE out” and dedicated his award to those who have left their countries of origin for a better life. There is no question that Martínez Ocasio’s Super Bowl performance left the same mark for Latinos as his album did, showing the world that no matter how much their community is being targeted, they keep showing up.

The passion that Bad Bunny has for his work and Puerto Rico has created a major shift in Spanish music today. His halftime show proved that Latinos will always have a place in this country built by immigrants who empower our communities!