Ways to Stay Mindful as a Freshman

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a freshman is a huge change to take on. Moreover, as the weather is colder and classes begin to feel overwhelming, it’s imperative to stay mindful during all the stress. As a person who is very close to my family, I was pretty nervous about how I would hold up all on my own at school. After trying numerous things to help me adjust to college life, I compiled a list of the ones that helped me the most.

Journaling

I have always been one to use a journal to write out my thoughts, but I found that it was extremely helpful in college, as I no longer have my family to easily vent to. When you are a freshman, you really don’t get much time to be alone and unwind, but I found that journaling gave me that private space to express my feelings and experiences. I think it’s imperative to remember that journaling isn’t this giant task that you have to complete at a certain deadline. Journaling should be an outlet that calls to you in times of stress or anger. For me, I always lean toward journaling when I’m too in my head and need to empty out my thoughts. Whether it’s journaling stories to remember what life was like as a college freshman, writing poetry or just merely getting your feelings out onto paper with a few words, I highly recommend journaling as a mindful exercise.

Exercising

As someone who needs a good amount of time to herself, I find exercising to be a great way to have that personal time while living on campus. Not only does exercising help make me feel productive, but it also gives me a space to think and unwind. Whether that is watching YouTube while on the StairMaster or lifting weights, I have found the gym to be a great outlet for staying mindful.

Mizzou Rec’s hot tub/long showers

Very similar to exercising, taking long showers or relaxing at the Rec’s hot tub has also been a meditative space for me to relax. It can be very hard to find quiet, peaceful moments while on campus, but I believe the hot tub and steam room to be one of the best. Whether you go alone or bring some friends with you, I highly recommend it.

Be creative + listen to music

As a creative-minded person myself, I find that doing a little crafty activity always puts me in a better headspace. I have realized that in order to please my creative brain, it doesn’t have to be any grand project. Whether it be playing music and doodling on coloring pages with my roommate or going on a nature walk with my headphones on, music and creativity have been great outlets for me.

Freshman year is a chaotic and busy time of one’s life, and through it, I have found it quite helpful to take some time to do these things and stay mindful during my day.