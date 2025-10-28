Trader Joe’s: 5 things to know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone in Columbia has heard the rumors about the signature red awning and wooden crates coming to town, but it wasn’t until the beginning of 2025 that it was confirmed that the popular California-based grocery store chain was coming to mid-Missouri. Trader Joe’s is known for its nautical theme, friendly crew of employees and unique global flavors, but what really sets it apart from other grocery stores?

There really was a Trader Joe

In 1967, airplane travel was more popular than ever before, and a shrewd convenience store owner named Joe Coulombe predicted international travelers would bring back an appetite for the food they tasted on their trips. He opened a store in Pasadena, Calif., that catered to adventurous people who were looking for new flavors without breaking the bank. As the hippie movement hit California, Coulombe leaned into the health food craze, and that era is still reflected in the zany colors and products today. Coulombe was resistant to expansion at first and strategically chose areas in southern California where he knew the people were yearning most for new flavors. Trader Joe’s really shot to fame when Coulombe found a loophole in the California legislature that did not allow stores to lower the minimum price for wine. He was able to bring vintage wine called Charles Shaw to his customers for only two dollars a bottle as was affectionately nicknamed “two-buck Chuck.” He made Trader Joe’s a household name by running minute-long talks about food and wine over the radio and becoming known as a friendly source of food trivia.

Kids shop too

Trader Joe’s doesn’t just appeal to food connoisseurs; it also goes out of its way to please the little TJ shoppers in training, too. Trader Joe’s boasts kid-sized shopping carts so that the next generation of foodies can help Mom build her weekly meal. Additionally, every store features a scavenger hunt for kids to find a special stuffed animal with a Trader Joe’s name tag that is hidden around the store. If the furry or feathered friend is found, children can let a Trader Joe’s crewmate know and receive a special prize. At my hometown Trader Joe’s, my eyes were always peeled for Edgar the Eagle to be hidden in the decorations or standing guard over the food. I always looked forward to telling the cashier where I found him so that I could pick out a pomegranate TJ’s lollipop. On special occasions, the cashier would also have scratch-and-sniff stickers that I would be scared to use because I loved them so much.

Secret signals

From the mysterious bells that hang by the cashiers to the little-known sample policy, Trader Joe’s has many features that only dedicated shoppers know about. The number of times the bells are rung determines whether a crewmate or manager is summoned to help with an issue at the cashier. Also, many customers don’t know that they can ask for a sample of pretty much any item in the store. In fact, the employees encourage sampling because that means they get to finish it in their break room.

Fearless Flyer

Trader Joe’s doesn’t rely on outside advertisements, but it does publish a monthly newsletter called the Fearless Flyer that introduces all the new items and even gives suggestions on how to pair foods for a well-rounded dining experience. Witty anecdotes and cartoons in the signature Trader Joe’s woodblock print style are what set this newsletter apart from the advertisements everyone gets in the mail and promptly discards. Trader Joe’s sets itself apart from other grocery stores by listening to the current trends in food and creating foods that people actually want to eat. This is how Trader Joe’s pulls in so many customers and keeps them. While the fan-favorite staples stay on shelves, the seasonal products are constantly evolving, and new items are always being created based on what consumers say they want. Trader Joe’s began as a store that appealed to the gastronomists and people who wanted to broaden their palates, and it has stayed faithful to that mission to this day.

Exploring the world from your own kitchen

Trader Joe’s is known for bringing global cuisine to America at a reasonable price. Foods that come from different cultures are even labeled under either Trader Giotto’s, Jose’s, Ming’s and Joe San’s, depending on where they are inspired or originate from. Trader Joe’s is always innovating new recipes and values customer feedback to bring food that everyone wants to the shelves.

Recently, it was confirmed that the Trader Joe’s in Columbia will open on Oct. 30, so keep an eye on the traffic around 201 N Stadium Blvd by the Chik-Fil-A as we get closer to opening day. Very soon, we will be able to enjoy some fall treats from Trader Joe’s. Happy shopping!