Tis the Season: How to contribute during these times of need

Celebrating the Season with a Decrease in Meal Distributions

As the holiday season is approaching, we are headed towards a time filled with families gathered around tables with their meals being cut.

This is yet another strike against the social class system, schools across the nation and the affordability of basic human needs being met in the United States. We are living in a country that is willing to do the absolute minimum and now it is at the expense of its people going hungry.

Where do we as a society fit in making a difference in this time of need? Well, I can begin by saying there is something we all can be doing, big or small.

The Timeline

From Oct. 1- Nov. 12 of this year, the United States underwent a government shutdown. This was the longest shutdown in U.S. history. A shutdown happens when Congress fails to pass bills to fund federal operations by the end of the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.

In other terms, Congress is currently divided on deciding the amount of money to be spent on certain programs. A few of them being veterans’ benefits, national parks, air travel, Health and Human Services, Social Security and Medicaid. The program we will be heavily focusing on that correlates to these examples is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

It is mandatory for a SNAP program to be funded; the ability for food stamps to be sent can be affected by the shutdown. According to NPR, “Trump administration again asks Supreme Court to intervene on order for full SNAP benefits,” another factor going into the attack on these benefits is that “Appeals court late Sunday refused another government attempt to deny full funding for the nation’s largest anti-hunger program.”

Staying Educated

Being informed on the crises around us is easily one of the greatest ways to contribute to the overall health of our country. Informed citizens make for a stronger country. By consuming media both locally and nationally, we can find ways to advocate for those around us, as well as find outreach programs where you too can volunteer.

We are in a very pivotal time for our nation. If there is anything to be learned, it is that we must express our rights. Even if some of these issues don’t pertain to you or affect your daily life, there is always someone around you in need of you to be a voice for them. These are the children going home from school with bags of canned goods and produce, families in need of extra support from the government to put food on the table and federal workers being affected by the shutdown. For myself, many years ago, it was being raised by a single mom of two little girls, with no support. I benefited from a warm meal in my belly and a mom who had a little bit of weight being lifted off her shoulders.

Working From Within To Out

Now that we have learned the importance of being an educated citizen, the next step is to understand your place in society. Though all of us come from very different backgrounds and have various ways to contribute to the better health of our world, everything counts. By working within to be well-informed and continuously educating yourself in the art of giving, there is so much to be gained from reaching outward.

This is how we will strengthen our communities and create a family of people around us. By building one another up from different backgrounds, this can counteract the system that pins us against each other. What is considered a “weakness” in our nation is actually our strength and by working together, we can conquer this stressful season.

Local Contributions

Give your loved ones a call and simply ask, “What can I do for you during this season?” Though it will be hard for you to ask them, it is much harder for them to ask for help. An average low-income household utilizing SNAP benefits receives amounts close to $600 for monthly groceries. That includes fresh produce, meat, bread and frozen meals. An analysis by CBS News titled, “Most Americans don’t earn enough to afford basic costs of living,” finds that, “For the bottom 60% of U.S. households, a ‘minimal quality of life’ is out of reach.” These are our families and neighbors who are in need.

If able, clear out your pantries of canned goods that have been sitting on your shelf. Just as productive, you can donate some of the clothes that you are still holding onto. Or one of the more useful options is donating money to your local food bank. Funds being sent can combat food waste in banks and donating a dollar can stretch further than a canned good.

The homeless population in the United States is at an all-time high. One productive way to help our community members is by creating care bags with toothbrushes, hair combs, menstrual products, gloves, hats, hand warmers or snacks. This can be a small gesture that changes the trajectory of someone’s life.

Local Columbia Outreach Programs include COMO Mobile Aid, providing food for the local homeless community, water, medical care, survival amenities, seasonal care and pet care. Their website has a set of various wishlists for both warm and cold weather needs, as well as a set of medical care supplies. They provide this as the best way to give back to the community or donate through a link on their website. This donation is similar to Love Columbia as it is all money provided online. Meals on Wheels allows for you to pay for a meal online, find local volunteer opportunities and your role. The last example is city of Columbia’s website, where many volunteer opportunities in the community are provided all on one page and allow you to see the city’s direct needs.

The holidays are around the corner and our culture advertises meals around the table as the center of the season. Volunteer at shelters serving hot meals, give back by donating food, clothes, hygienic products, etc. Let’s take back this holiday season and give the gift that keeps on giving by contributing to your community’s needs.