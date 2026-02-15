The writing motivation I never expected

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Confession time: I haven’t consistently written for fun in months — and I miss it.

Part of it was burnout. Another part was my schedule. Between journalism classes, my editor role and other positions, I haven’t made time to sit down and write — and when I did, the words didn’t feel right. But something changed today.

One of the first journalism classes you’ll take at the Missouri School of Journalism is Journalism 1100 — Principles of Journalism in Democracy. When I entered the J-School, I was uncertain I even belonged. My interests weren’t politics or business, and I worried there wouldn’t be space for someone drawn to lifestyle and culture. That class changed my perspective — largely because of the professor, Nick Matthews.

His favorite reminder sticks with me to this day: “Journalism isn’t dying, it’s changing.”

So, when I got the text from my friend in his class that he added one of my Her Campus articles into his slideshow for the semester, I was shocked and honored. And coincidentally, I saw him at The Grind — a coffee shop in the journalism school — I just had to say hi.

Our conversation was short, and he had a group of students with him. He pointed me out as “Alexis Anderson, the girl who wrote the article from today.” He told me that he found it helpful, that it was well written and perfectly fit in his lecture. He also mentioned that he brought up Her Campus every semester and puts one of my articles in as the example — insane.

I was giddy after that, I think I literally skipped to my next class. If I had to credit anyone with shaping the direction of my career, he’d be near the top of the list. He brought an energy into the classroom every day and his lecture about lifestyle magazines has stuck with me even to this day.

He ended the conversation with “Keep writing and keep up the good work.” When one of your role models tells you to “keep writing,” you write. So this is my official comeback and personal thank you. Today was a reminder why I love to write. I like to reach people, and if an article I wrote up about my morning anxiety resonates with literally one person, I’ve done my job.

If you need a sign to pick up a pen — or a laptop — and write something, this is for you. You never know where it will reach or who will see it.