The Ultimate Guide to Getting into the Summer Spirit

Summer is finally here! Beyond long sunny days and a break from school, there’s just something about summer — it’s light, fun, and full of potential. Whether you’re trying to make the most of every moment or just find a new rhythm, here’s your ultimate guide to tapping into those summer vibes.

Hit Play on Your Ultimate Summer Soundtrack

Personally, I’ve been craving “Brat” more and more every day — specifically “Von Dutch” and “Guess featuring billie eilish.” Upbeat, relaxing music just feels like summer. Whether you’re tanning, driving with the windows down or going for a morning walk before it gets too hot, a good playlist sets the tone for your day. Think breezy, bold and a little bratty — in the best way.

Swap the Warm Drinks

Don’t get me wrong — in any other season, you’ll rarely catch me with a cold beverage. But once the temperature hits 80 and the UV index rises above seven? It’s iced drinks only. While I’m not much of a coffee drinker, an iced matcha or tea hits the spot every time.

Refresh Your Closet

One of the best parts of summer? The freedom to wear fun clothes. Shorts, tanks, little hats and strappy sandals — it’s their time to shine. I also find myself craving color, bold prints and outfits that feel more playful. Shop your own closet and build looks that reflect your summertime energy. Don’t be afraid to mix it up.

Make a Summer Bucket List

A long-standing tradition with my friends is making a summer bucket list. Whether it’s local adventures, creative projects or spontaneous road trips, writing it all down helps make the most of your time. I also recommend making a solo list — think hobbies, workouts, recipes or books you’ve been meaning to dive into. Give yourself things to look forward to.

Snack Smarter (and Sweeter)

Nothing hits like a bowl of fruit in the sun. While fruit is a year-round fave for me, watermelon, pineapple and berries just taste better poolside. I’m also reaching for carrots and hummus, apples with peanut butter and DIY popsicles. Summer is the perfect time to get creative with your snacks.

Soak Up the Sun

Make the most of the weather! Whether you’re into chill tanning days, beach volleyball or something a little more adventurous (hello, water sports), there’s no substitute for a full day in the sun. Just don’t forget the sunscreen — SPF is your summer BFF.

Stay Present

I’ve realized I often romanticize seasons I’m not in — but this year, I’m changing that. This summer, I’m soaking in the little joys I can only experience now: reading by the pool, sleeping in or creating routines that genuinely work for me. Whatever your version of summer looks like, lean in. Be present. Savor it.

Final thoughts

Summer is the time to let loose and have some fun! These are just a few ways to get into the summer spirit but there are so many ways to have fun during the hottest time of year.