5 Missouri State Parks To Visit This Summer

Growing up, I always wondered why my parents believed Missouri was the best possible place to raise a family and spend the rest of their lives.

This past summer, I revisited a few state parks that I hadn’t seen since I was a kid and began to notice the beauty that my home state has to offer. I was finally able to answer the question I’d asked myself all those years.

As the weather gets warmer, Missouri State Parks get prettier, and I encourage you to take a day and visit one. You may find a reason to appreciate the Earth, and Missouri land a little more.

Here are five Missouri State Parks I recommend visiting this summer.

Bennett Springs State Park

Bennett Springs State Park is located in Lebanon, Missouri. The park has 3338 acres of land that can be used for camping or hiking. The spring is stocked daily with rainbow trout that are raised in the park’s hatchery. Per Missouri Department of Conservation rules, from March to October, licensed fishermen can purchase a day permit for $5 and keep up to four fish per day. The park also has five separate hiking trails that vary in length and views. Niangua River sits right outside of the spring and is often used for floating, which can be booked at nearby lodging and rental services.

Pomme de terre state park

Pomme de Terre State Park is home to Pomme De Terre lake. The park stretches over the span of the lake and has one location in Hermitage, Missouri, and another in Pittsburg, Missouri. This park is best suited for those who have a boat or a love for fishing. However, the park does have two swimming beaches and two hiking trails that offer beautiful, scenic views.

Roaring River state Park

Roaring River State Park is considered one of Missouri’s most popular parks and is located in Cassville, Mo. The river is stocked with rainbow trout that can be caught by licensed fisherman for the cost of a $5 day permit from March to October. Four fish can be caught and kept each day. Roaring River offers seven hiking trails that vary in length and have picnic spots for hikers.

Montauk state park

Montauk State Park resides in Salem, Missouri and sits at the headwaters of the Current River. The spring combines with Pigeon Creek and supplies millions of gallons of water to the river. This park is a great place to fish for trout, and has three trails that are guaranteed to give hikers and bicyclists a fun way to explore the park. Montauk Mill, a gristmill built in 1896, is also available to tour.

Graham Cave State park

Graham State Park in Montgomery County is home to 386 acres of scenic and historical land. During the ancient Dalton and Archaic periods, hunters and gatherers lived in the caves that sit on the park’s land. Visitors are allowed to tour the entrance to Graham’s Cave and visit exhibits throughout the park to learn the area’s significance. The park is a great camping, fishing and hiking site.

Final Thoughts

The Earth is a beautiful place, Missouri just so happens to be on it. You’ll realize that as soon as you take the time to explore it.