The Art of Waiting: Why Christmas Should be Celebrated After Thanksgiving

I know this is quite the controversial topic when the holidays roll around every year. When should Christmas music start playing in stores? When is it appropriate to put the tree up? Some say it should be as early as right after Halloween, while others argue it should be as late as mid-December. No matter when you think Christmas celebrations should begin, there is an art to slowing down and waiting.

Growing up, my dad was on the side of celebrating later. Not because he didn’t like Christmas or was annoyed at the songs, but actually for the complete opposite. My dad’s favorite holiday is Christmas. One of his great joys is watching my siblings and me open presents. He would always joke about us opening gifts a day later to “preserve the Christmas magic.” As a little kid, I did not find this amusing.

But as I’ve gotten older, I have come to realize he was right. The mindset I had as a child has completely changed. The waiting is worth it. As an avid Christmas lover, I understand the weariness you might feel at someone telling you to wait longer for arguably the best holiday of the year. The desire to just listen to Christmas music and put up decorations right away is strong, I know. But imagine if you celebrated your birthday every month. That feeling of being special completely loses meaning. Think of Christmas the same way. Waiting makes it all the more rewarding and memorable. There is a time of year for everything. Celebrating later also means that the festivities don’t get old early, and it makes the holiday season feel more full.

Of course, there is a deeper benefit to waiting than just preserving Christmas magic. Too often, we go through our lives without stopping and get into a cycle of stress and busyness. Around the holidays, this can be especially true. The last couple months of the year are chock full of often anxiety-inducing family gatherings, plenty of money being spent and jobs wrapping up. Anxiety can be at an all-time high around this time. It is so important to prioritize your mental health and put yourself first during this time.

This is why Thanksgiving needs its moment! Celebrating Christmas early overshadows the gratitude we are supposed to feel during November. You need a moment to let life run its course. When slowing down, you get to take a moment to take it all in. Look around you and notice everything you’ve maybe taken for granted, feel the love from your support system and just wait.

Why should we be rushing through being grateful for our loved ones and going straight to Christmas? Thanksgiving is just as full of wonderful food and traditions. Sure, Christmas can be about feeling loved and loving others, but Thanksgiving is a time specifically set aside for this reason. Use it.

It might seem like a silly concept, but celebrating Christmas after Thanksgiving makes it feel different in a way. You’ve waited all that time and you can finally celebrate. And while waiting, you have sat back and enjoyed your time instead of worrying about what to get your brother or if your house is the best decorated. Take time with your loved ones, and love your friends out loud this holiday season. They will appreciate your efforts and love you back just as loud. This seems like the best gift to me.