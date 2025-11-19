Thanksgiving Fiasco — What to Bring if You are Short on Time, Money or Skill

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From taking down spider webs and packing away elaborate costumes to transitioning to festive lights and shopping for gifts, the last few months of every year can be the most chaotic. But among the bustle, one holiday is historically overlooked. Thanksgiving.

It is sad how a holiday meant to celebrate everything we are grateful for is the one skipped over. This realization hits the hardest when stepping into any store and seeing Christmas decorations already on shelves. But with how long everyone’s to-do lists are at this time of year, Thanksgiving can feel like a chore instead of a celebration.

The goal of Thanksgiving is not to burden ourselves with extra work, but to enjoy each other’s company and, of course, good food as well. So, in an attempt to ease some of the stress of the holiday, here is a list of four items that anyone can make and bring to their Thanksgiving party, no matter how last-minute.

Charcuterie Board

This one is for all the girls who have burned one too many dishes in the kitchen. With all the ingredients ready to plate at your local grocery store, this dish is the easiest way to contribute to your Thanksgiving.

Personally, I love how customizable a charcuterie board can be, which means it can be made to please whatever cravings your party goers have. You can stick to the basics of mixed cheese, sliced meat and nuts, or commit to the fall vibes and introduce some toasted pumpkin seeds, apple slices and maybe some caramel dip.

Just because this one does not require cooking, does not mean it can’t be impressive. Lean into your creative side, maybe look up some Pinterest inspiration and make an edible design to fit the occasion.

Rolls

Any respectful family dinner is not complete without good bread. Whether it’s a classic dinner roll, cheddar biscuits or some sourdough, all bread is good bread.

There are plenty of simple roll recipes online to choose from, or if making some from scratch isn’t possible in your time frame, then there is no shame in picking up a box mix. If you want to make it fancy, bring your own spread to go with it. Most recipes’ main ingredient is just butter, and then it’s up to you to add whatever flavors you desire, whether that be a simple honey butter or a savory herb blend. But no matter what you bring, trust that no one will turn down some extra bread, especially on a holiday like Thanksgiving.

Cranberry Sauce

There is no better way to impress friends and relatives than with a homemade cranberry sauce to complete your Thanksgiving feast. Unfortunately, this does require a pot and stove, but it is by far the most cost-friendly.

With three simple ingredients of water, sugar and cranberries, even a broke college student can afford this side dish. Just like any of the other suggestions here, you can customize this sauce however you want, but the most common way is to add some orange zest. So if you’re willing to possibly practice fire safety in order to amaze attendees, this is for you.

Trifle

Now that dinner is over, it is time for dessert. A trifle is one of my favorites because it is something that I was in charge of helping make for my family’s Thanksgiving, even at a young age.

The process is really simple, just stacking the components over and over again until you have a beautifully layered dessert. My family has always loved chocolate trifles with layers of brownie, pudding and whipped cream topped with crunchy toffee, but there are so many variations; I can guarantee that you will find one to fit your Thanksgiving best.

You can purchase everything you need pre-made, leaving only the assembly up to you, or if you want to go the homemade route, you can bake your own cake and whip up your own fillings. Whichever you decide, because of how flexible this dessert is, you are sure to leave everyone satisfied with an amazing sweet treat to wrap up your Thanksgiving meal.

Final Thoughts

Whether your kitchen skills are beginner or you are prepping to be a master chef, there is something on this list to impress even the most stubborn relatives at your Thanksgiving. But between the bustle of the holiday season, don’t forget all the things to be grateful for during your Thanksgiving.