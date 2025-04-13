This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Ways to incorporate spring cleaning into your summer, winter and fall.

I feel my best when my room is clean, my sheets are fresh and I have a healthy plant on my windowsill. But, in college, this can be difficult to maintain. We’re all juggling classes, papers, exams, extracurriculars and a social life. So, things pile up (i.e. laundry on my bean bag chair and books on my nightstands).

Even if you’re good at keeping your room visually clean, it’s important to make sure your surfaces are wiped down, your carpet is vacuumed, your sheets are clean and your mirrors are spotless. Obviously, this seems like a heavy task. Let me tell you why it’s not and why it’s important.

Every other Sunday, I wash all of my pillowcases, blankets and sheets. On the Sundays I don’t, I deep clean my room. This means going over every surface with Clorox Wipes, vacuuming and dusting. I’ve been doing this every week since my sophomore year began and it has made me feel so much more comfortable in my space. Last year, I deep cleaned twice in the whole year: at the end of the first semester and the end of the second semester. You can judge me–I get it.

This routine has elevated my room. It makes it a space I always want to be in ( #introvert), and realistically, it only takes about an hour. Think about how much time you spend on TikTok, Instagram Reels or just watching TV without a specific purpose. I know it can feel better in the moment to just lie down and turn off your brain, but in the long term, this routine will set you up for success. It starts your week the right way, giving you a better mindset for what’s to come. With a busy schedule, not having to worry about how clean my room is – especially during the Norovirus outbreak last month. Sincerely, an emetophobe.

Onto why we’re washing our sheets twice a month–though it wouldn’t hurt to do it more. One, who doesn’t love climbing into bed when your sheets are freshly washed and smell like your lavender dryer sheets? Not only is it a mood booster, but it’s also going to help you sleep better. If you’re not washing your sheets, dust, allergens and other debris accumulate. This can lead to allergies, discomfort and not feeling as well overall before bed. Also, for my girls and guys with sensitive skin, washing my sheets has helped with my acne so much. That’s my number one benefit.

Ultimately, cleaning your room once every other week doesn’t seem like that big of a deal. However, these simple routines have changed my life, helped my mood and mindset, and kept my space nice. Spring cleaning can (and should) take place as regularly as possible. Taking care of your home is taking care of yourself.