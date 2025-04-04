This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Last weekend the weather was warm and I was itching for some spring cleaning. I swapped out my wardrobe and refreshed every aspect of my life. If you’re ready for a fresh start, here’s your complete guide to spring cleaning!

Go Beyond the Spring Cleaning Basics

A true reset goes beyond the usual tidying up. Wipe down mirrors and windows, vacuum under furniture and clean out all those neglected nooks and crannies. A deep clean will leave your space feeling fresh and ready for the new season.

Declutter Your Wardrobe

With the weather getting warmer, it’s time to put away thick winter coats, gloves and scarves. Try on your spring clothes and if something doesn’t fit or you don’t love it, let it go. Organize your wardrobe so you can easily put together adorable spring and summer outfits.

Swap Out Bedding

Winter calls for thick blankets but as temperatures rise, heavy bedding can get uncomfortable. While you’re packing up winter clothes, switch to lighter sheets and blankets to stay cool during warmer nights.

Refresh Your Desk

Over the semester, it’s easy to collect piles of papers, stray pens and random clutter. Take time to sort everything into folders and pouches, wipe down your workspace and start fresh for spring.

Declutter Digitally

A messy desktop or Google Drive can be just as overwhelming as a cluttered room. Organize your files, delete what you no longer need and clear up space on your devices. While you’re at it, unsubscribe from spam emails and clean up your inbox. Unfollow social media accounts that no longer inspire you and curate a feed that makes you feel good.

Clean Out Your Fridge and Pantry

The change in seasons is the perfect time to get rid of expired or spoiled food and give your fridge and pantry a deep clean. Wipe down the shelves and add a fresh lemon to your fridge to eliminate any lingering odors.

Update Your Recipes

Cold weather comfort foods like soups and stews might not sound as appealing in the spring. Look for fresh, lighter recipes to change up your usual grocery list and meal rotation.

Take Advantage of the Outdoors

When the sun is shining, working or studying outside can feel like a game changer. Find a new favorite outdoor spot to be productive or take breaks in the fresh air to reset your mind.

Switch Up Your Scents

In winter, deeper, cozier scents feel right, but spring calls for something lighter and fresher. Swap out candles, perfumes and home fragrances for floral, citrus or clean scents that match the season.

Refresh Your Beauty Routine

Spring is the perfect time to go through your makeup, skin care and hair care products. Toss anything expired, clean your makeup brushes and reorganize your daily essentials for a fresh start.

Update Your Playlists

A fresh season deserves a fresh soundtrack. Go through your playlists, delete songs you don’t love anymore and discover new music to set the vibe for spring.

Revamp Your Fitness Routine

The warm weather is a great motivator to move more. Take your workouts outside, whether it’s a walk, a yoga session in the park or an outdoor fitness class. While you’re at it, clean out your gym bag and wash those reusable water bottles.

Prioritize Self-Care

After all that cleaning, you deserve a little self-care. Get your nails done, refresh your haircut or have a relaxing spa night at home.

You don’t need to tackle everything on this list, but a few small changes can set you up for a season of growth and renewal. Here’s to a fresh start this spring!