DIY Spring Break Glow Up Tips

As the weather gets warmer, that can only mean one thing: spring break is just around the corner. Yes, the summer prequel, as I like to call it, has sprung upon us again. Once that spring air fills the room and the sun hits your skin you begin to realize what has been missing all along: some much needed vitamin D. As many like to say, myself included, “suns out, buns out”; but after three months of the “winter uglies,” and a less than ideal amount of money in my bank account, I feel less than prepared for a week long trip with the girls. If you are in the same boat, look no further! Here are some DIY at home glow up tips to make you feel like you have not been bed rotting for one too many weeks.

claws out

Depending on who is doing them, an at-home manicure can be just as good as if you dropped at least $80 at the nail salon. Ranging from your typical nail polishes all the way to a full at-home acrylic nail kit, Amazon alone has hundreds of products to choose from; all at different price ranges. Thanks to my lovely friend whose nail products I am always using, I can attest to the fact that the Gel-X fake nails with gel polish has by far been my favorite at-home beauty regimen. Hell, if you get good enough at it, you might have just started a side hustle to help pay off the ever-growing student debt.

don’t pluck it up

A simple, yet wildly effective method to change your appearance is eyebrows. Grab any old tweezers you have lying around, preferably disinfect them first, and get to plucking. For best results, knowing what shape and thickness of brows looks good on your face shape will enhance your features. I like doing this by scrolling through Pinterest or getting inspiration from celebrities with similar facial features to mine. If you do not enjoy the sensation of little needles pricking you during each pluck, do not fret, an easy substitute for tweezers is a dermaplaning razor. However, be careful not to shave too close to your brows, it would be a tragedy to shave off half of your eyebrow (not speaking from experience… of course).

f.A.B. or fab?

A final, and riskier, tip I have for you is at-home haircuts. Now, before you grab your scissors, I would take into consideration how attached you are to your hair and how much you trust the person giving you your fabulous new do. Oh yeah, if you were planning on free-handing this alone, I’d think again. Now, if you have made up your mind to “go under the knife” make sure you have a strong idea of what cut you want, have watched plenty of Brad Mondo and above all else: are in a good mental state. As stressful as college life can be, do not make it harder on yourself by showing up to class on Monday with uneven bangs you did at 3 a.m. in the dorm bathroom after not sleeping for 27 straight hours. You will thank me later.

Now that you are spring break ready, give yourself a pat on the back. While beauty routines are fun, they are by no means easy work, or necessary for that matter. I hope now you feel sexier, richer and are ready to experience one of the few blisses spring semester has to offer.