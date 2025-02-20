Spring 2025 Fashion Predictions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2024, there were many notable staples in fashion: bows, cheetah print and Adidas sambas all became year-long trends that collectively took over Instagram feeds, Pinterest boards and many other platforms. However, with a new year comes new interests, and in 2025 I think all of us are excited to see where the fashion industry will shift its focus to. Here is what fashion data analysts and those in the fashion world have to say about what is upcoming for this spring season of 2025.

Fashionable skirts and dresses

With insights from fashion forecasting websites and magazines, we can get a glimpse of what spring 2025 has in store. WGSN, a leading online fashion trend forecaster, offers predictions several years in advance. For spring 2025, data shows that midi and mini skirts and dresses are on the rise, while long and full-length skirts are becoming less popular. Mini skirts, in particular, are seeing a significant boost, making up 30% of the mix for skirt styles of the season. Ongoing trends include pencil and straight skirts, reflecting the viral “Office Sirencore” aesthetic, alongside bubble skirts and dresses, which gained attention after being spotted on celebrities like Charli XCX and Addison Rae.

All body-ody

Bodysuits, t-shirts and tank tops are all getting an upgrade this season. From embellishments to drop waists, the foundation of our wardrobes are getting put on full display. Lace and beads are getting added to body suits to play into the return of more traditional feminine details. Drop waists and flowy mesh are also playing into the boho aesthetic we started to see last summer. T-shirts and tank tops are also getting some love this season; with different cuts and fits, t-shirts and tank tops are anything but basic.

prints and layers

Along the lines of visual interest, patterns are making their way onto the scene this season. Animal print, for example, has carried over from 2024 after cheetah print made a long-lasting impression. According to WGSN, stripes (20.6%), florals (26.9%) and checkers (11.5%) are currently taking the top three spots of pattern mix. Additionally, bold geometric prints are emerging, adding an element of modern abstraction to the mix. While these patterns were previously seen in more traditional or vintage-inspired styles, they are now re-emerging through modern designs, often with unexpected color combinations or layering to create fresh, striking forms. As fashion continues to evolve, it’s clear that patterns are a key tool for creating standout, personalized looks this season.

All points of data are showing that spring 2025 is full of bold patterns, layered silhouettes, and timeless trends. With miniskirts, bodysuits, fitted tees and endless patterns to choose from; this season will be anything but ordinary. Choosing styles that inspire creativity, individuality, and boost confidence is the ultimate goal. So, step into the new season with a wardrobe you love!