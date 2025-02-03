Emma Chamberlain’s 2025 Fashion Predictions: Could she Be Right?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Emma Chamberlain recently shared her predictions for 2025 fashion trends on her podcast, Anything Goes. While she acknowledges that there’s no way to know for sure what will take off, her insights provide an interesting look at where fashion may be heading. Here’s a breakdown of the trends she expects to see everywhere in 2025.

Minimalist Patterns and Designs

In 2024, Chamberlain released a video titled I Got Rid of (Almost) Everything showcasing her dramatically reduced wardrobe after a major closet cleanout. She described feeling overwhelmed by excess clothing, leading her to donate 95% of her wardrobe. She’s not alone; many influencers and celebrities have been shifting away from big designer logos and mismatched pieces in favor of a more curated and cohesive wardrobe. With quiet luxury dominating fashion, Chamberlain predicts that minimalism will influence culture as a whole.

Timeless Silhouettes and Patterns

Alongside minimalism, Chamberlain expects timeless silhouettes and patterns to gain popularity. She highlights polka dots and stripes, predicting that these patterns will appear in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes. The runways seem to support her claim; stripes have been lining collections from Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, while Valentino and Prada had polka dots dotting the runway in their spring collections. Time will tell how quickly these looks catch on.

Nautical Aesthetic

Nautical aesthetics are on the rise. Chamberlain discusses the continued influence of coastal fashion but suggests it will take a new form. While last summer saw the rise of the “coastal granddaughter” aesthetic, she believes we’ll now see a fisherman inspired look. Think blue and white stripes, yellow rain jackets, rain boots, chunky cable-knit sweaters and brimless hats or beanies. Chanel, Miu Miu and Tory Burch have already incorporated sailor collars, nautical hats and stripes in their designs. Tory Burch even released a bold yellow rain jacket, a piece Chamberlain has raved about.

Pops of Yellow

2024 was dominated by red accessories like nails, bags and shoes.Therefore, Chamberlain predicts that 2025 will be the year of yellow. She expects bright yellow raincoats and boots to go mainstream, aligning with the resurgence of nautical and coastal aesthetics. Designers like Prada and Miu Miu have already embraced bold yellow hues in their recent collections, signaling a broader adoption of the shade. Whether in structured handbags, statement outerwear or monochromatic looks, Chamberlain anticipates yellow becoming a defining color of the year.

Buttons

According to Chamberlain, buttons will replace bows as the must-have embellishment. Bows dominated 2023 and early 2024, but their popularity waned by the end of the year. She believes buttons will take center stage, though she jokingly hopes her button tattoo doesn’t become “cringe” if the trend takes off.

Quality Over Quantity

The growing focus on sustainability and mindful consumption has given rise to trends like “underconsumption core” on TikTok, where people opt for one high-quality item instead of several. Chamberlain believes this mindset will extend to fashion, encouraging people to move away from the fast-paced trend cycle and invest in long-lasting wardrobe staples.

Accessorizing the Bag

Jane Birkin has been personalizing her bags for years, but in 2025, the trend is expected to go fully mainstream. While bag charms gained traction in 2024, Chamberlain predicts they will peak this year and expand beyond handbags to other accessories, such as water bottles; reminiscent of the decorated Hydro Flasks of 2018. Brands have already embraced this shift; Coach, for example, released a collection of charms, tags and stickers last year and has incorporated scarves as a way to customize bags for years. Chamberlain believes this surge in personalization reflects a growing desire to break the mold and add individuality to everyday items.

Indie Sleaze

With stripes making a comeback and the popularity of Charli XCX’s Brat Summer aesthetic, Chamberlain predicted a full-fledged return of indie sleaze. Expect to see smudged eyeliner, undone fashion and an overall grungier look taking hold in 2025. Runway collections from brands like Saint Laurent, Diesel and Blumarine have already embraced elements of this aesthetic by featuring sheer layers, distressed fabrics and edgy, rock-inspired silhouettes. Saint Laurent’s collection incorporated dark, moody tailoring, while Diesel showcased deconstructed denim and sheer tops reminiscent of early 2000s club culture. Get ready for a full indie sleaze return.

The Return of Skinny Jeans—But With a Twist

Skinny jeans are making a comeback but not in the ultra-tight jegging style many dread. Instead, Chamberlain envisions a more structured, well-made version. Big labels such as Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Miu Miu have all shown tight denim on the runways in the last few seasons, and Alix Earle and Bella Hadid have already been spotted reviving this style hinting at their potential resurgence. Whether you’re for or against skinny jeans, they’re making their comeback one way or the other.

Micro-Glitter and Matte Lipsticks

After watching Sex and the City, Chamberlain noted the prevalence of micro-glitter lipsticks, a staple of the late ’90s and early 2000s. With ’90s minimalism on the rise, she believes this shimmering lip look will make a strong return. Runway shows from Tom Ford, Blumarine and Versace have already showcased models with metallic and frosted lips. Meanwhile, beauty brands like Fenty Beauty and Pat McGrath Labs are launching iridescent lip products, and celebrities like Dua Lipa and Sydney Sweeney have been seen sporting high-shine, glittery finishes. With both high fashion and pop culture embracing the look, micro-glitter lips might just become 2025’s statement beauty trend.

Asymmetrical Fashion

Asymmetry has been trending for months, but Chamberlain expects a new take; designers incorporating buttons to create asymmetrical patterns. Recent collections from Loewe, Prada and Miu Miu have already introduced intentional misbuttoning and deconstructed tailoring, signaling a shift toward structured imperfection. Beyond the runway, the rise of DIY fashion, indie sleaze influences and a push for personality within minimalist aesthetics, suggest that unexpected asymmetry could define the next phase of this trend.

The Revival of ’60s Fashion

Pixie cuts, color blocking and boxy silhouettes are all staples of ‘60s fashion, and there are hints of its resurgence all over the runways. Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection embraced bold color blocking, while Courrèges and Prada have reintroduced structured A-line dresses, mod tailoring and graphic prints. The influence extends beyond the runway, with celebrities sporting gamine pixie cuts and TikTok users reviving mod fashion, signaling a strong return of this retro aesthetic. Chamberlain had embraced the pixie cut for herself earlier this year, and who knows, maybe more people will embrace it.

Digital Watches

Chamberlain has a close friend who consistently wears a digital watch. While she originally was taken aback by it, she soon realized that it was genius. Most people in the younger generation have a hard time reading an analog clock. These waterproof, durable watches are not only made to last, but are easier to read at a glance. With the resurgence of older technology, the return of a digital watch seems like a real possibility.

Clogs, Aprons, and More

The rise of influencers like Nara Smith, who emphasizes cooking and gardening, has made slow living aspirational. Chamberlain predicts this will seep into fashion, with clogs, aprons and utilitarian gardening wear entering the mainstream. She envisions a stylish apron-like accessory similar to a belt bag.

Final Thoughts

Emma Chamberlain’s predictions for 2025 span a variety of styles from nautical influences to indie sleaze and digital watches. While not every trend may take off, many of her insights align with what’s already emerging on runways and social media. Whether you’re ready to embrace buttons over bows or cautiously watching the return of skinny jeans, one thing’s for sure, fashion in 2025 will be anything but boring.