The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

With a new semester starting, it can be overwhelming and easy to fall behind, but we’ve got your back! Here’s your complete guide to starting off this semester right.

Get Organized!

Get excited and get organized! Read through your syllabi and put all your due dates and classes into a planner or digital calendar. My favorite Chrome extensions for making Canvas easier to navigate are BetterCanvas and TasksForCanvas. BetterCanvas lets you customize fonts, graphics and displays. Plus, it also has an assignment checklist under each class. TasksForCanvas adds a taskbar to your Canvas homepage, so you can see what’s due that week at a glance.

Set Up a Schedule

A consistent schedule is a must. Add all your classes to a calendar and build in time for meals, movement, assignments and rest. I love setting aside 15 minutes at night for journaling and starting my morning by reading the news. College days can be unpredictable, but having a routine helps curb anxiety and gives a sense of control. I swear by Google Calendar and Notion to plan my days, scheduling time for school, work, clubs and self-care, so I can tackle everything with confidence.

Get Some Sleep!

It’s tempting to stay up late cramming, but sleep is essential! Your brain processes everything you’ve learned during the day while you sleep, making you more alert and ready for the next day. Plus, lack of sleep leads to fatigue and burnout. The blue light from your phone keeps you wired, so swap doom-scrolling for a book or journaling before bed. I set a 9:30 p.m. alarm to close my laptop and start winding down; it helps me get more done and prevents the stress of working all night.

Eat Consistently

Busy schedules make it easy to skip meals, but food fuels your brain! Sitting down for a full meal not only gives you energy but also provides a well-earned break. Some of my favorite quick study snacks are pistachios, carrots and hummus, apple slices with peanut butter and mixed fruit. Planning meals the night before gives me something to look forward to and keeps me motivated throughout the day.

Kennedy Dierks

Talk to People in Your Classes

Walking into a class where you don’t know anyone can be nerve-racking, but the easiest way to fix that is to say “hi!” Ask for someone’s name and get to know them. Some of my closest friends are people I randomly talked to in class. Even if you don’t become besties, it makes showing up to class more enjoyable when you know a few faces.

Make Time for Hobbies

Find things you love and make them part of your routine! Starting and ending my day with journaling and reading keeps me grounded and gives me something to look forward to. I also love scheduling a workout class or lunch with friends as motivation to finish my work beforehand. Prioritizing your hobbies helps prevent burnout and keeps life fun.

Be Kind to Yourself

Adjusting to a new semester takes time, so don’t be too hard on yourself! One of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever received is to write down everything that I accomplished that day, even if it’s just going to class and knocking out a few assignments. Acknowledging your progress helps keep you motivated. You’re not meant to be perfect—your best is more than enough. :)

Original Illustration by Gina Escandon for Her Campus Media

You’ve got this!