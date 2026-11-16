This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In college, it is so easy to get caught up in the desire to build connections with others. While connections are a crucial part of this phase of life, being able to connect with yourself is arguably more significant. Often, the concept of embracing solitude and taking on tasks by yourself is casually encouraged. However, no one mentions the fear that can come with taking this next step in life. As the seasons begin to shift, we are left more with our thoughts and our understanding of who we are and what our purpose is. While the fear that is experienced from engaging with the world alone can be consuming, there are ways to take on this task so that you can transform into the best version of yourself.

Being reflective is one of the key parts of understanding yourself. Reflection gives you a chance to understand your strengths and weaknesses while also getting a feel for what you enjoy. As a constant observer of myself and the world, I find that I like taking the quiet moments to engage in this practice. Reflection can happen while waiting for your daily coffee, as you brush your teeth or, quite honestly, as you are procrastinating. Being reflective not only allows you to be critical; it allows you to get a better understanding of things that ignite your spirit.

Receiving insight from reflection gives you the chance to start actively engaging with the world. However, this is easier said than done. A key for when you begin to step out of your comfort zone is to dip your toe into the experiences you desire. When I first started studying by myself and not with a large group, I became very intimidated by the many factors at play. Those might be finding the perfect building to study in or finding a spot next to an outlet. I found that I was reliant on others to make these choices for me. Through this process, I was able to learn that there is power in having autonomy over your own experiences. The beauty in it all is that you can choose your building, your seat and even your own time frame. The time you spend taking on a new task can be entirely up to you and can be adjusted to fit your comfort level. The flexibility of taking on a task alone is what makes the activity so empowering and comforting.

Staying grounded while navigating the world alone is another factor that’s often overlooked. The mind is a wonderful and active space, so remaining focused on the goal in front of you is important. Providing yourself with a specific assignment or project can help you focus on a task rather than the fear that you may be holding onto. It’s also easy for your mind to wander and focus on the uncomfortability, but understanding your reason why can help alter your perspective. Often, I prompt myself with questions so that I fully understand that although this experience is hard, I know that it will benefit my ability to connect and understand myself better.

Being able to take the time to experience the world alone can be one of the most rewarding aspects of life, as you can develop a deeper understanding of who you are. As a college student, it is also important to take advantage of being in a space that encourages growth and identity navigation. As this process is not the easiest mission to set out on, self-reflection and staying grounded can be crucial. The beautiful thing about embracing this new journey is that while we are taking it alone, we collectively share this experience with one another.