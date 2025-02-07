Nintendo Switch games to solve your boredom

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hitting the semester slump where you don’t know what to do? Don’t worry, Nintendo has been releasing so many popular games over the course of a few years. These games can range from 3D to pixel gameplay. Here are some games you should take a peek at!

Game Recommedations

Legend of Zelda: Echos of Wisdom

As my most recent purchase, this game is so different from the Zelda series. This time you get to play as Zelda and try to save Link from voids that keep popping up around Hyrule Kingdom. This game takes you on an adventure to save the four towns and gain more echoes along the way. Zelda fights with the echoes and can get many in different varieties and strength as well. You get main quests, but after that, there are a plethora of side quests that are very fun!



Super Mario Party Jamboree & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Having a group over for a game night or just getting bored one night? These are the perfect games for you to buy! Both games are multiplayer allowing four people to play at a time, which can cause some rowdy fun. Either competing to win first place or who has the most stars can be exciting. Whether you want to race on 1500cc or play on hard and make it difficult to get stars, these games make for good group play! They also can be played in single-player and are really beneficial for practicing to improve your skills and beat your competition.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Interested in building your own island and gaining the villagers you want? “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is a perfect fit for you! Starting off with weeds, tents and no buildings, you get to freshly build up your island and make it a perfect fit. Along the way you meet important characters and build new buildings on your island. If you’re aiming for a certain aesthetic, you’ll be able to achieve it. The catalogs are extremely large and have everything you will need.

Stardew Valley

Coming from a family of farmers, you inherit your grandfather’s plot of land in “Stardew Valley.” You start by building up your farm and improving the bits and pieces on the land. After that, you can start to explore by going into town and interacting with villagers and potentially create a relationship with some. The possibilities in this game are truly endless and there are so many different endings that you can get. So, if you like farming, romance and combat with a good storyline; try this game out!

Unpacking

“Unpacking” sounds very boring, but it is a one-of-a-kind game! “Unpacking” is a Zen-based puzzle game about unpacking someone’s life. As you unpack from the moving boxes into the home, you slowly learn more about the characters and the plot of the game. It also serves as a relaxing and fun game to calm yourself and create a satisfying environment. Organization can be aesthetically pleasing for some, and this game can help with fulfilling those needs!

As I’m coming into spring semester with too much free time on my hands, I’ve learned my switch has helped me fulfill my boredom. This has led me to enjoy my love for video games again and share it with others who may be looking for that outlet. Even if you don’t dabble in video games, after these recommendations you should try them out!