This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Missouri’s SAFE Act Sparks Controversy

This time last year, Missouri took a bold step with the enactment of Senate Bill 47, also known as the Missouri Safe Adolescents from Experimentation Act (SAFE), which was signed into law by Governor Mike Parson on Aug. 28, 2023.

The SAFE Act makes it illegal for healthcare providers to offer gender-affirming treatments to minors. Healthcare providers who ignore these regulations will face consequences, including the revocation of their medical licenses due to “professional misconduct.”

There is an exception: minors who were already undergoing gender-affirming treatment before August 28, 2023 are allowed to continue their care. However, this exception has done little to extirpate the rise of controversy surrounding this bill.

“Little kids and sex change should never go together.,” says Brad Hudson, a Missouri House Representative and supporter of the SAFE Act. Hudson has been outspoken about his endorsement and argues that the law is intended to protect children.

As discussions surrounding SB47 persist, the debate continues over how to regulate the protection of children while respecting individual rights to make personal medical decisions.

A Missouri Teen and His Family Affected by the SAFE Act

Jay Castillow, a hardworking high school senior, finds his life turned upside down by Missouri’s SAFE Act. For over a year, Jay has been receiving gender-affirming medication that has helped him embrace his true identity. But his world came crashing down when his father, Harry Castillow, received a call from MU Health Care delivering devastating news: they could no longer provide the medication Jay relies on. With Jay’s 18th birthday still months away, his current supply would not be enough.

Jay and his family considered leaving the state—a drastic step they were prepared to take in order to support their son.

“We thought we were safe,” states Harry Castillow. “My son is already marginalized because of who he feels he is, who we agree he is. So marginalized and now betrayed.”

Attorney General Andrew Bailey released a letter clarifying that the law should not affect existing patients. According to Bailey, the SAFE Act only prohibits new patients from receiving gender-affirming care and hormone blockers, not those already undergoing treatment. But for Jay and the trans community the damage has already been done, as their rights to healthcare are limited.

Columbia Unites

Now, a year after the controversial SAFE Act passed, the city of Columbia has taken a stand in support of its transgender community. In a 6-1 vote, the City Council approved a new safe haven ordinance that will effectively deprioritize enforcement of state laws restricting gender-affirming care. This does not get rid of the law, but makes it less of a priority.

“There’s nothing to be afraid of with this ordinance,” says Eury Speir, one of the ordinance’s vocal supporters. “This really is just about providing safety for a particular group that’s being attacked.”

The new ordinance means that Columbia police will now treat the enforcement of gender-affirming care laws as their lowest priority.

Despite the heartbreaking impact of the SAFE Act, which has left many in the transgender community feeling isolated and betrayed, families and allies across Columbia have rallied together in a show of solidarity. Many support groups continue to raise awareness and advocate for the rights of transgender individuals.



No matter where you stand on this issue, one thing is clear: people are hurting. It’s crucial to approach each other with kindness and an open mind. We must strive to show love and grace, even with our differences. In a world where division is inevitable, compassion can be the bridge that brings us all together.

If you or someone you know in the trans community needs assistance, resources or advocacy please consider the following:



Trans Lifeline offers peer support run by and for transgender people: 1-877-565-8860

The Trevor Project offers suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ individuals: 1-866-488-7386 or Text “START” to 678678

Metro Trans Umbrella Group (MTUG) is based in St.Louis, offeringsupport and resources for the transgender community: Transgender Support in the Midwest

You are not alone.