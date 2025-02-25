Matcha Mania!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unfortunately, I am a coffee hater. I love the smell of coffee, but the taste? Not so much. As my palate has matured, I’ve grown to love matcha. Iced, hot, latte—you name it, I’m obsessed. The earthy flavor and steady caffeine boost make it my favorite morning treat. To pay homage to my go-to drink, I’m diving into its rich history and sharing a few recipes so you can make your own at home!

While matcha is most commonly associated with Japan, its origins trace back to China. Early tea drinkers in the Tang Dynasty steamed, salted and compressed tea leaves into bricks for easier transport and trade. When it was time for tea, they would break off a piece, grind it and whisk it with hot water.

During the Song Dynasty, matcha evolved further as tea makers began using a mortar and pestle to grind the leaves into a fine powder. This method, combined with whisking the tea with milk, closely resembles the matcha we know and love today.

Matcha made its way to Japan thanks to a Zen Buddhist monk returning from a pilgrimage. He found that the drink helped improve his meditation practice, and soon, it was embraced by the samurai class for its ability to promote focus and composure before battle.

Over centuries, matcha became an essential part of Japanese tea ceremonies, with innovations in cultivation and preparation leading to the smooth, vibrant green tea we enjoy today.

In the 21st century, matcha exploded in popularity worldwide, mostly thanks to social media. Its aesthetic green hue, health benefits and versatility have made it a staple in coffee shops and kitchens across the globe.

Make a Matcha!

For any matcha mood you might be in, we have the recipe for you!

If you’re looking for a warm and cozy drink for a cold day, here’s an easy hot matcha recipe!

Hot matcha latte recipe → How to make a matcha latte

If you’re looking for an iced drink for a warmer day, here’s an iced matcha latte!

Iced matcha latte recipe → Iced Matcha Latte

Don’t want to give up your coffee? What if you have both! A dirty matcha is an espresso shot and matcha, so if that sounds good, here’s the recipe!

Dirty Matcha (matcha and coffee) → Dirty Vanilla Matcha Latte ☕️🍵

Looking for a sweet, fruity touch for your matcha, here’s a strawberry matcha recipe! (it’s pink so this one’s my favorite!)

Strawberry Matcha → STRAWBERRY MATCHA

I hope this inspires you to try out a few new recipes and to enjoy matcha more now after learning the context of an it girl’s favorite drink!