Donuts, Sushi, and Milk Teas: Mochi Mochi Review

Down Bernadette Dr. is a cute little sushi and milk tea place called Mochi Mochi. It’s a hidden gem in Columbia, Missouri, that I ventured to recently.

Original photo by Maddy Wilson

Mochi Mochi has a wide array of things to eat from full bento boxes including your choice of meat, rice, a salad, and Gyoza, to Sushi, to a variety of mochi donuts (my favorite being the chocolate one).

The decorations are adorable. There’s even a little claw machine in one of the corners. It’s so cozy with nice chairs and while the tables are kind of basic, the decor and theme makes up for it.

Original photo by Maddy Wilson

When I went I ordered the spicy California roll and an egg roll. It’s a classic California roll with spicy crab meat. I always add soy sauce, since without it’s kind of dry. It’s only $5.75 and so good. Most of the time whenever I get sushi it’s around 10-13 dollars so getting good sushi as a broke college student is usually a treat I can only get every once in a while. This being delicious and an affordable price was a nice surprise to find since sushi is one of my favorite foods.

If you don’t like sushi, they also have bento boxes and “Munchies” like egg rolls, wings, and fries. I always get an egg roll cause they’re crunchy and have so much flavor.

Original photo by Maddy Wilson

They also have different types of milk teas. One of my favorites is the Thai tea with tapioca. The cup design is adorable and they are reusable. Also, if you get the milk tea hot it comes with an adorable lid that has cat ears.

Original photo by Maddy Wilson

Finally, my favorite part is the mochi donut. They come in eight different flavors: strawberry, taro, cookies and cream, mango, pistachio, chocolate, oreo, coconut, and matcha. I’m not really a donut person, but the donuts stay soft and the chocolate icing was so rich and full of flavor.

If you’re looking for a sushi place to try, go visit Mochi Mochi at 2507 Bernadette Dr. It’s a quaint little shop for people who love sushi and a college kid’s dream, since the food isn’t too pricey.