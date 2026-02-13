Legally… Confused?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What, like it’s hard to navigate the path of applying to law school as an undergraduate student?

Frankly, it was a lot easier to tell someone, “I want to go to law school,” in freshman year.

Sophomore year, it became a little more real – as in, I wrote “start studying for the LSAT” in red ink in my planner… for August of junior year.

And now, I’m a second-semester junior. I flipped right by the page that said “start studying for the LSAT,” and August of junior year became September, then October, then February?

So when I tell someone I want to go to law school, it’s a lot more challenging as a junior than it ever was as a freshman. Even with this, though, I know it’s not impossible.

If and when I go to law school, I will be a first-generation law student. This means that my parents did not go to law school, and I do not have a connection to the profession in my immediate family. Thankfully, I do have extended family members who have gone to law school and my parents both have professional degrees, so I do have a little leg up there. I think it can be important to recognize these privileges and gaps right from the start, so that you are well-equipped for your next steps.

Here’s another thing I’ve learned. I am going to be absolutely OK if I don’t take the April LSAT, which was my original plan. Because I didn’t know much about the LSAT before I jumped into prep, I thought it was similar to the ACT, which is just… not true.

I didn’t take an ACT prep class; I had an ACT prep book that I flipped through before bed for thirty minutes. The LSAT is not something where I can flip through a book for thirty minutes before bed. Hence, procrastination.

And here’s the secret to my procrastination: the scariest part is starting.

Finally, in January, I bought a subscription to 7Sage, an LSAT prep course. After spending over $200 for a Law School Admissions Counsel (LSAC) subscription and the prep course, it feels a lot harder to procrastinate. And after I had made a week-by-week plan for myself and I had my diagnostic score, I started studying.

Boom, first step done.

I’ve got more to do, including signing up for the June LSAT (can someone write a how-to article?) and researching where I can go. However, I’ve started jogging towards the finish line, when for the last two years I’ve been walking.

I will make it to law school, and I’m going to start saying that with a little more confidence, but right now, I’m going to go study for the LSAT.