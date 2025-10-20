Law School Admission Survival Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Applying to college, at least for me, was a process I welcomed; I was so excited to see what was in store for me. I believed the same to be true about the law school admission process that I started at the beginning of my last semester at Mizzou. College applications do not prepare you for the process you will go through if you decide you want to go to law school. There are countless applications with different requirements for all of them, a daunting test that is not as easy as it sounds and supplemental essays that would make anyone’s head spin. Now, this is not meant to scare you, but comfort you because I am telling you at face value what lies ahead. Fair warning, I am not an expert in this field. But I am a girl with a dream and my own personal tactics that have yet to fail me. So, without further ado, this is my tried and true law school application survival guide:

For LSAT prep, find the program that works best for you, not anyone else you know.

I have tried two different programs, one being LSAT Demon and the other being 7 Sage. I thought LSAT Demon would work for me because a friend told me that it got her to her dream score. I had a rude awakening when that was not the case for me. I was stubborn and wanted it to work. But when I found an actual program that adhered to my own personal learning style, I started to see the results I had been dreaming of. It does not matter what John, Mary or Joe does when studying for the LSAT. It is a unique experience for everyone, and you have to be the one to create your own study schedules. Follow the blueprints of others but tailor them to yourself. If handwritten notes are your thing, do that. If you have to learn in a class environment, take those classes. You are the only person who will get you into law school at the end of the day.

2. Don’t overload your brain with information.

When studying for the LSAT, you might think the best approach might be studying 8-12hours a day, with zero off days. Trust me when I say this because I did this for my first test, and it did not work out well for me. If this is how you study, then go for it, but beware that this could cause you to burn out and not be able to retain vital information. Intently studying for a few hours every day is healthier for you and your mind. You have to be kind to the thing that helps you study in the first place.

On test day, remember to breathe.

This might sound counterintuitive or something that everyone tells you. “Just don’t be nervous” is a phrase I’ve heard countless times, and it had the opposite effect on me. I was so nervous when I took my first test because to me and my academic career, it felt like the biggest sink or swim moment ever. I never took a deep breath during that exam; I was shaking and could not keep focused. But when I took my second test, when my brain would start to go into fight or flight mode, I paused to take five deep breaths. Yes, that is all it takes. Your brain calms because your focus is on the feeling of air within your lungs. This is what got me through my second test, so don’t knock it till you try it.

Staying organized is the name of the game for applications

I am applying to 15 different law schools, and with that comes an application that is different for every school. Personal statement length, whether or not a statement of purpose is included and what supplemental essays are required are all different. This is where Google Sheets and Google Docs will be your best friends. Map out the requirements for each school within a joint Google doc with tabs for each school. Make a Google sheet that includes all the school information and whether or not they have the programs you want, as well as all of the awards, extracurricular activities and jobs you held within college. Not only will this help you keep everything together for applications, but it can also help calm your mind because you will see on paper what you have accomplished and what the law schools will see, besides test scores and GPA.

Find the schools that actually interest you.

There are countless law schools all across the country and across the globe. So many of them are intimidating because of the name that they have and the prestige they hold. But none of that matters if you cannot see yourself living in that city and potentially spending your entire life there. If you were to get in and complete law school, would you want to pass the Bar exam in that specific state? This is not a sure-fire question to ask yourself to know if it is a good fit, but it is a good starting place. The internships you will hold within law school and the people you meet will be specific to the city you study in. Do not let anyone have a voice over your education because it is your own and your own journey. You have to make the decision that, at the end of the day, will make you happy.



Your personal statement is just that, personal

You might feel compelled to write a personal statement that you believe law schools will want to see attached to your application. Do not fall into this trap. The personal statement is about your own experiences that led you to choose to pursue law as a career. So, let it reflect who you really are, not the person you think law schools want to see. Yes, it still has to be semiprofessional writing, but it can also have a strong narrative throughout it. Make it about you because that is the person who will walk through the law school doors. Whatever your experience, whatever your story, just make sure to tell it strongly. I opened my personal statement with “Why can’t we just watch cartoons?” I won’t give any more away unless you’re on the Law School Admission Council.

Do not let your mind become your enemy

Within this process, it is so easy to fall into the doubt spiral; trust me, I have been there, but fight that with everything you have. Your personal worth is not determined by the number you get back on your test, the number of acceptances you get or how long it takes you to finally dive into law school. Everyone’s journey is different. For some, it comes as naturally as breathing, while others have to work to achieve what they want. The work that you put in shows law schools how dedicated a student you are. So do not let the voice inside your head take away from everything you are as a person. These applications do not show how good a partner, sibling or friend you are. Hold strong to your own values and trust the process because that is all you can do.

The law school application process is not for the faint of heart, and it will test and shake you to your core. But it has become a process that I have grown to love because what lies on the other side of the applications is law school. If I had these tips and tricks before I started this entire process, I would not have felt so alone and left in the dark. I hope that every single one of you dreaming of law school gets into the school you want. I also hope that you use this survival guide to not only complete the applications, but to conquer them!