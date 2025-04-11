I Miss the old Kanye: Parasocial Relationships

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

There’s nothing better than good music and the windows down on a car ride in the spring. The vibes absolutely hit. The other day, I was sitting in my friend’s car, wind in my hair, when an old Kanye West song came on. It led to a conversation about the “old Kanye,” and, like we were on the same brainwave, we both said, “I miss the old Kanye,” at the same time. It got me thinking: Why do we miss someone we’ve never actually known?

A parasocial relationship is when a one-sided emotional connection forms between a person and a public figure. Fans often feel like they know the celebrity, even though they’ve never met. This phenomenon can make an emotional bond to a celebrity feel personal, even though it’s not mutual.

When Kanye West first broke into the rap world, his confident persona and innovative lyricism quickly propelled him forward in his career. I remember discussing some of his early interviews, where he mentioned feeling like he could do anything. Fans connected with this identity and found it empowering. West’s debut album “The College Dropout” was groundbreaking because of its humorous lyrics that offered an alternative in a genre that was mainly known for a more aggressive approach. He also gained fame as a producer on Alicia Keys and Jay-Z’s albums in the early 2000s, pushing him further into the spotlight. Kanye’s production style was fresh, and his skill as a lyricist and producer helped elevate him into one of the most sought-after figures in the music industry.

Looking back, Kanye’s confidence in his early career wasn’t just bold self-belief—it could have also been an early indication of his bipolar disorder. His grandiose statements about being the greatest artist of all time and his fearless ambition endeared him to fans, but in hindsight, they also hint at the manic highs associated with his condition. His later struggles with mental health, including his public breakdowns and erratic behavior, have complicated the narrative of the “old Kanye.” While some fans wish for his return, the reality is that the version of Kanye they admire may have always been part of a larger, more complex battle within himself.

Another person who’s experienced significant change since her emergence is Emma Chamberlain. In a time where face-tuning and perfectly curated feeds were the norm, Chamberlain’s authenticity and relatability propelled her into the spotlight. She would often talk about her coffee obsession, show shopping hauls and discuss issues like acne and stomach problems. Her quirky, awkward persona resonated with fans, and her distinct editing style became part of her brand.

Both of these figures have gone through significant transformations in their public personas. West’s struggles with bipolar disorder have been highly publicized, showing a more erratic and inconsistent side. Over the years, Kanye’s mental health struggles have become more public, particularly after his hospitalization for a mental breakdown in 2016. One of the most infamous moments in Kanye’s career came when he interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video to declare that Beyoncé deserved the award instead. He’s also made many contradictory and controversial political comments and actions throughout the years that have left a stain on his reputation.

Emma Chamberlain’s evolution has extended far beyond her content and aesthetic. As her YouTube videos grew in popularity, Emma’s career took on new dimensions. She started her own coffee brand, Chamberlain Coffee, which reflected her personal interests and entrepreneurial spirit. Her foray into the coffee industry not only showed her business acumen but also helped solidify her identity as more than just a YouTuber—she was becoming a cultural influencer with her own brand. Additionally, Emma has successfully cracked into the fashion sphere. Her collaborations with major fashion labels like Louis Vuitton and Vogue have allowed her to blend her personal style with high-end fashion, something drastically different from the laid-back, thrifted clothes she once sported in her earlier videos. These career shifts mirror her maturation as a person, showing that she’s transitioned from the awkward, quirky teen we first saw on YouTube into a young adult with a defined voice in the worlds of fashion, business and lifestyle.

While her growth and transformation as a creator reflect her increasing fulfillment and personal development, they’ve also led some fans to reminisce about the “old Emma.” Her quirky, unpolished style and relatable, raw humor connected with audiences in a way that felt real, and many of her early followers still long for that version of her. But these changes show Emma’s ability to adapt, evolve and pursue passions outside of YouTube. As she continues to redefine herself, it’s clear that Emma Chamberlain is much more than her original persona—she’s a multifaceted entrepreneur and cultural figure who is continuously shifting and growing, just like anyone else.

Fans often feel a sense of loss when public figures change. They miss the version they once connected with. This feeling is intensified by their parasocial relationship with these artists. We often miss the “old version” of celebrities not because they’ve changed, but because of the emotional connections we’ve formed with that version. Fans may feel entitled to a version of them, but people will change; it’s just human nature. The only constant in life is inconsistency.

The reality is, for better or worse, these celebrities are still people at the end of the day. They’re allowed to grow and change. Their evolution is not a betrayal—it’s part of their journey. Just like the average people in your life, sometimes people evolve into someone you no longer connect with, and you have to accept it and move forward.

Bottom line

Change is inevitable. It can be hard to accept that someone you’ve held in such high regard could stray from their former self, but putting people on pedestals will only lead to disappointment. I encourage you to explore your relationship with your favorite creators and ask yourself: Is the attachment I have to this person a healthy one? Am I putting them in a box that stops them from being able to grow and change?