How a $60 Button Maker Turned Me Into a Side Hustle Person

I used to never understand the point of a “side hustle.”

Up until this year, I earned money the same way most teenagers do: by nannying, lifeguarding and babysitting.

That is, until I bought a button maker in July.

At first, it was just supposed to be a quick little project. I just wanted to make a few “House Divided” buttons for my family before the KU vs. Mizzou game. I figured it’d be easier — and cheaper — to make them myself.

But once I started, I got completely hooked. There was something oddly satisfying about watching the designs come to life — clicking that button maker and seeing a perfectly pressed button pop out felt like magic. I found myself staying up late trying new color combos, fonts and layouts, just because it was fun. So, I decided to start my own button business: buttonsbymk.

And yeah, I have officially become that person with a side hustle.

Fast forward a few months, and I’ve now sold over 400 buttons. I get to show off my own designs on game days, and it’s the coolest feeling knowing I made them myself. Plus, I’ve gotten way more confident and way faster with Adobe software — something I know will serve me well in the advertising world.

A few weeks ago, I set up a pop-up at my sorority house, and I was convinced no one would buy a single button. Spoiler alert: they did. And not only that, they actually liked them.

I got to chat with people, answer questions and watch them walk away with buttons I designed. It was a good reminder that putting yourself out there isn’t as scary as it seems, and sometimes people will surprise you in the best way.

Sure, the extra cash doesn’t hurt, but honestly, that’s not even the point. What started as a random Amazon purchase turned into something that makes me proud, creative and maybe just a little bit obsessed with buttons.

It’s definitely a small-scale operation. I run everything through an Instagram page, and I don’t even have an Etsy or other type of shop page. It’s mainly just for fun, but it’s turned into something I really love doing.

And now, I finally understand the point of a side hustle. It doesn’t need to be a huge source of income. It can be a way to practice and grow your skills, and it can benefit you in so many ways beyond money. For me, it’s helped me get better at design, social media, communication and time management.

So, if you’re anti-side hustle like I used to be, maybe it’s time to rethink things. It’s not just about the extra cash. A side hustle can challenge you, teach you new skills and boost your confidence in ways you never expected. Trust me, the benefits go way beyond a few extra bucks in your pocket.