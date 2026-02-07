Honoring Your Lost Pet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mourning after the loss of a pet is a heartbreaking experience. With their loss, you lose a companion, a source of comfort and — some may even say — a best friend. During my own experience grieving my childhood dog, I sought out ways my family could honor her. It was something I had never considered prior to that time, but it was something I wish I had thought about sooner, so that I wasn’t overwhelmed with my options. Below, I’m going to share my five favorite ways to honor a lost pet.

Personalized Pillows

A personalized pillow showcasing images of your pet or your favorite memories with them is a fun way to honor your pet. When I lost my dog, Skittles, it initially felt weird returning home and not having her sleep by my side that night.

In my eyes, I see the pillow as a way to imagine your pet is still sleeping in the same bed at night. A personalized pillow is also super convenient in two ways: it doesn’t take up much room and it can be bought at a plethora of locations. One fun website is thepetpillow.com. This website allows individuals to purchase different types of pillows for their needs, whether you want the pillow to be a certain shape or maybe even feature your pet and you. This is also a great purchase to make while your pet is still around.

Ornaments

One of the most difficult things I dealt with after losing my dog was that there would be a holiday season without her. A fun way to honor a lost pet over the holiday season is with an ornament for the tree. Personalized ornaments can be found on Etsy, Amazon or even smaller businesses like Personalized Ornaments For You. With an ornament made to your liking, you can honor your pet each holiday season when decorating the tree.

Ashes Art

For those local to the Kansas City area, Eternal Memories offers a service that uses your pet’s ashes and creates a painting of the pet. Through a DNA analysis, the company is able to recreate an abstract image of your pet. For my family, this service was offered at the vet’s office immediately after Skittles passed. Eternal Memories and similar organizations, such as EverAfter Art, are great because they seamlessly help honor a pet without the owner having to think, giving us more time to grieve the pet.

Collar Painting

While I haven’t personally received services from this organization, I’m a big fan of the work provided. Fetching Collies is an online company that takes a set amount of orders each season. If you are selected, the owner will reach out to receive an image of your pet and their physical collar. Then, she paints your pet and cuts holes in the canvas so that the painted pet can wear your lost pet’s collar.

Car Urn

Like the pet ornaments, several companies sell miniature pet urns online. These urns can sit in the car, giving your lost pet the chance to take car rides even after their lifetime. My dog loved the car so much, so seeing her mini-urn in the car makes me feel a little less alone while driving.

Honoring lost pets not only brings reminders of the joy they brought, but it also allows you to reflect on the happy memories you made. As I looked into ways I could honor Skittles, I was filled with peace that helped me get through the grieving process. These five items that help memorialize the life your pet lived serve as a reminder that your furry best friend doesn’t change your life briefly, but instead for a lifetime.