From Jayhawk to Tiger: Why I chose the rival college over the school I rooted for growing up

I was born and raised a diehard Kansas Jayhawks fan.

I spent my entire childhood wearing crimson and blue, cheering at basketball games in Allen Fieldhouse until my voice was gone and waving the wheat at KU football games. My entire family went to KU, and pretty much everyone from my hometown in Kansas City did too. So when it was time for me to choose a college, everyone just assumed I’d follow suit and choose KU.

Yet here I am, a freshman at the University of Missouri — the rival college of KU.

I chose Mizzou because I was ready for a change from the college town I’ve known my entire life. I chose Mizzou because of its prestigious journalism school and a campus layout that actually made sense (sorry, KU). The moment I set foot on campus, I knew it was the place for me.

Original photo by Maggie Kissick

But people in my hometown weren’t exactly thrilled about my choice.

I’ve listened to people call Mizzou a “garbage school” and listened countless times when people told me “there’s nothing Mizzou has that KU doesn’t.” I was told I was a “disappointment to my family” for my college decision and criticized for even thinking about going to another school.

These comments made the already difficult decision of where to go to college even harder. It made me question why I was even picking Mizzou in the first place. Even months into my time here, I still get comments from people back home. It’s as if they still can’t understand why I would choose a rival school, and it only amplifies the already overwhelming challenge of adjusting to life here.

But what people don’t understand is that Mizzou’s rivalry with KU had no factor in my college decision. I’m not here to stick it to KU or make some dramatic statement — I’m here because this place checks all the boxes.

Take the journalism program, for example. I’m learning directly from industry professionals and getting hands-on experience through different clubs and organizations even as a freshman. Not every school offers that kind of opportunity.

I’ve made friends from all over the country, and very few of them are from Kansas City. I’ve escaped the Kansas City bubble and I’m surrounded by people who have no preconceived notions about where I’m from, and it’s been refreshing to step outside that constant familiarity.

And most importantly, I’ve been able to have my own experience that’s different from my siblings, friends and family members back home. When it was time to choose a college, I felt like I had already experienced all that KU had to offer. I saw my siblings go through their entire college journey and visited them in Lawrence countless times. Attending KU would’ve just meant following the same path everyone else had already taken.

Original photo by Maggie Kissick

I needed a change, and Mizzou gave me that — whether I was ready for it or not.

Sure, there are days when I still feel that tug of Kansas pride, especially during football and basketball season when the rivalry feels personal. I still love Lawrence, and I discreetly root for the Jayhawks every once in a while. But I’ve also learned to appreciate the energy that Mizzou offers: the new experiences, the different perspectives and the sense of pride that comes with wearing gold and black.

So to anyone who thinks I made a mistake by choosing a rival school, here’s the truth: I’m glad I’m here. Mizzou has given me exactly what I wanted — an environment where I can grow and find my own path, away from the expectations of home. I’m not trying to make a statement, I’m here because this place fits me better than KU would’ve.