Summer is fast approaching – with finals coming up and the sun coming out, it’s time to prepare ourselves for some heat and fun. This warm season might just be one of the most loved of them all, but even if it isn’t your cup of tea, here are some ways to become more enthralled in what summer has to offer.

Plant a Garden

Summer isn’t here just yet, but a way to get excited for these coming months is by planting a garden. Now is the perfect time to pick out some flowers, vegetable or fruit seeds, and by the time June is here they might just be fully grown. April and May are also great times to start planting seeds. It won’t be too hot when planting them, and there will be more rain for the plants to grow now compared to the summertime.

Grab Some Sunscreen

Going outside can give you hours of fun, but safety is important too, so don’t forget to apply sunscreen before leaving your home. This season has so many perks – but unfortunately every rose has its thorn – so don’t miss this important skincare step. Plus, wear a hat or opt for longer sleeves when you can for additional protection.

Connect with Nature

Summer is a time of rebirth in the ecosystem – flowers are blooming, bugs are flying and animals are thriving, so go experience it! Find a nature walk close to where you live, and see what you can find. Visiting the outdoors also calms you and can be a great way to destress from a summer job or classes.

Create a Routine

Without the usual school schedules weighing us down, summer can almost give us too much freedom, so it’s important to have a routine to keep us rolling through the summer months. If you’re taking summer classes, wake up at an earlier time than usual to get started on your assignments for the day. If you’re working a job, make sure to give yourself enough time to wake up and get ready for your shift. Summer is a time of rest, but don’t forget that having some structure is beneficial to your mental health during these months.

Don’t Let the Heat Get to You

Yes, spend time outside during summer, but be aware that the heat can be just as dangerous as it is fun. So go inside every hour to cool yourself down, and always have some water with you. You can even cool off with some sweet treats – frozen yogurt, ice cream or refreshers are great ways to keep cool.

Now all there is to do is to start those summer countdowns and prepare for the end of school – because ending strong this semester is a great way to start off a new season.